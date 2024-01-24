What happened to Cam Reddish? Closer look at Lakers forward's injury vs Clippers (January 23, 2024)

LA Lakers forward Cam Reddish exited Tuesday’s matchup against the LA Clippers after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury and did not return.

Reddish’s injury occurred early in the fourth quarter as he was closing out on a step-back 3-point attempt by Clippers star guard James Harden. He got a piece of Harden’s shot and was credited with a block.

However, the former MVP stuck his foot into Reddish’s landing space after the shot. So, he had nowhere to go and landed awkwardly on Harden’s foot, twisting his right ankle.

Following the play, the 24-year-old fell to the ground and doubled over in pain. He was subbed out of the game moments later and hobbled to the locker room with a member of the Lakers’ medical staff.

Reddish finished with nine points, one assist, one steal, three blocks and two 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting in 16 minutes off the bench.

The 2019 No. 10 pick has played a sizeable role for the Lakers this season as one of the team’s primary 3-and-D wings. Through 35 games, he is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 3-pointers per game on 40.5% shooting.

If Reddish is forced to miss extended time, the Lakers will have to rely more heavily on some of their other frontcourt role players. Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are the most likely to benefit from his absence. Additionally, sophomore shooting guard Max Christie could also receive extra playing time.

Lakers lose critical game to Clippers following Cam Reddish’s injury

The Lakers trailed by six points at the time of Cam Reddish’s injury. However, after he exited from the game, the Clippers’ lead swelled to double digits en route to their 127-116 victory.

In addition to losing Reddish, the Lakers were without superstar forward LeBron James, who is also nursing an ankle injury. So, the team was extremely shorthanded on the wings against the star-studded Clippers.

The Clippers were led by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA champion recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on 68.8% shooting. Meanwhile, Harden added 23 points, 10 assists and four 3s on 47.1% shooting.

As for the Lakers, they were led by a game-high 27 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and four 3s from point guard D’Angelo Russell. Star big man Anthony Davis also tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds on 60.0% shooting. However, it wasn’t enough to offset the shorthanded Lakers’ talent deficit.

The Clippers’ win marked their third straight and 11th in their last 13 games as they improved to 28-14. On the flip side, the Lakers’ loss dropped them back below .500 (22-23), as they continue to tread water in the crowded Western Conference.

The Clippers will try and win their fourth straight game when they visit the Toronto Raptors (16-28) on Friday. The contest marks the first of their seven-game road trip.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will try and get back to .500 when they host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

