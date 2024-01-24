"Please Darvin Ham be next": LA Lakers fans demand Jeanie Buss to take Bucks' route after Milwaukee fire Adrian Griffin

LA Lakers fans weighed in on the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to fire Adrian Griffin after 43 games into the season. This came as a shock to many as the Bucks are trying to contend this season, even trading for Damian Lillard over the summer in exchange for defensive specialist Jrue Holiday.

LA Lakers fans broke their silence when the news of Griffin's firing was first reported. Many are hoping that the front office follows suit and decides to let go of Darvin Ham.

They took to X, formerly Twitter, and turned the narrative around to express how disappointed they had been with Ham. Here are some of the best reactions from fans:

Jeanie Buss and the LA Lakers have not expressed or hinted at the possibility of letting go of their team's head coach. They are currently 22-22, good for ninth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is looking forward to winning another game against the LA Clippers after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Darvin Ham praises LA Lakers guard for composure amid trade rumors

The NBA trade deadline is gradually approaching and the LA Lakers are starting to make some noise. According to reports, the team is looking to trade D'Angelo Russell. Despite the rumors, Russell has been composed and has not allowed the trade talks to bother him and his performance.

Ham has given praise to the point guard for keeping a steady head amid the rumors surrounding him:

"First of all, he’s done a wonderful job being a pro about all of it," Ham said. "There’s so much stuff that we can’t control. With that said, he’s just really locked in on his game, focused on ways he can help the team."

The LA Lakers look like they are ready to move on from Russell this season. A new rumor suggests the team is going after two-star backcourt players. Los Angeles is reportedly interested in trading for Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell at the deadline.

This would mean that the Los Angeles team will likely move on from Russell and potentially other key role players in the team. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the LA Lakers have talked about possibly packaging three draft picks and players for either backcourt star.

Young is in his sixth season with the Atlanta Hawks. He's currently averaging 26.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.8 assists, but the Hawks have underachieved. Meanwhile, Mitchell is in his second season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is averaging 27.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 6.1 apg.

