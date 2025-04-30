Rapper Gucci Mane meets NBA lookalike with whom Ja Morant took selfie 

Rapper Gucci Mane was on the sidelines of an NBA playoff game to see one of his lookalikes, NBA referee James Williams. The two met during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat clash in Game 4 of their first-round series in Miami.

Mane put their side-by-side picture on his Instagram story on Tuesday, showcasing the two’s resemblance. Williams was officiating the playoff game that day, which resulted in a blowout win by the Cavaliers to complete a four-game sweep and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The two were seen smiling in the picture as they acknowledged their resemblance by posing during the game.

Williams’ face has become familiar to fans and players alike, including Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant. He once took a photo with the NBA official and reposted it on social media to reaffirm his resemblance.

“me & gucci 😂,” Morant wrote in a post from 2021.

This year, Morant and the Grizzlies bounced early in the playoffs, receiving a sweep from the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams is officiating in his 15th season in the NBA and is one of the most tenured referees across the league.

Gucci Mane has been known for hits such as "Wasted" featuring Plies, “I Got The Bag,” “Preference” and “Must Be Me.”

NBA referee explains feeling of being known as the Gucci Mane lookalike in the league

Talking to “The Crown Refs Podcast” in 2023, James Williams got candid about being known as the Gucci Mane lookalike in the NBA, explaining that it has helped him ease into such a tense job.

“I am Gucci Mane," Williams said. "At this point. that’s who I am. I’m actually shocked when somebody on the floor calls me James. Nobody calls me James. Everybody calls me Gucci or Guwop. I’ve really just embraced it.

“It humanizes us. Referees who are just cops out there, I’m not a big fan of because that’s not how I referee. I go out there, I like to have fun. Engage the players, the fans, the coaches. While we have a job to do, you should still have fun while you’re doing it.”

Williams will have another tough job for the next two months as they officiate the heated NBA playoffs until the NBA Finals.

