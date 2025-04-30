  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Rapper Gucci Mane meets NBA lookalike with whom Ja Morant took selfie 

Rapper Gucci Mane meets NBA lookalike with whom Ja Morant took selfie 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Apr 30, 2025 16:22 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Rapper Gucci Mane meets NBA lookalike with whom Ja Morant took selfie - Source: Imagn

Rapper Gucci Mane was on the sidelines of an NBA playoff game to see one of his lookalikes, NBA referee James Williams. The two met during the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat clash in Game 4 of their first-round series in Miami.

Ad

Mane put their side-by-side picture on his Instagram story on Tuesday, showcasing the two’s resemblance. Williams was officiating the playoff game that day, which resulted in a blowout win by the Cavaliers to complete a four-game sweep and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two were seen smiling in the picture as they acknowledged their resemblance by posing during the game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Williams’ face has become familiar to fans and players alike, including Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant. He once took a photo with the NBA official and reposted it on social media to reaffirm his resemblance.

“me & gucci 😂,” Morant wrote in a post from 2021.
Ad

This year, Morant and the Grizzlies bounced early in the playoffs, receiving a sweep from the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference playoffs.

Williams is officiating in his 15th season in the NBA and is one of the most tenured referees across the league.

Gucci Mane has been known for hits such as "Wasted" featuring Plies, “I Got The Bag,” “Preference” and “Must Be Me.”

NBA referee explains feeling of being known as the Gucci Mane lookalike in the league

Talking to “The Crown Refs Podcast” in 2023, James Williams got candid about being known as the Gucci Mane lookalike in the NBA, explaining that it has helped him ease into such a tense job.

Ad
“I am Gucci Mane," Williams said. "At this point. that’s who I am. I’m actually shocked when somebody on the floor calls me James. Nobody calls me James. Everybody calls me Gucci or Guwop. I’ve really just embraced it.
“It humanizes us. Referees who are just cops out there, I’m not a big fan of because that’s not how I referee. I go out there, I like to have fun. Engage the players, the fans, the coaches. While we have a job to do, you should still have fun while you’re doing it.”

Williams will have another tough job for the next two months as they officiate the heated NBA playoffs until the NBA Finals.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications