Rapper Lil Wayne's head-to-toe Balenciaga steals the spotlight at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game commenced in Indianapolis on Sunday. Along with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, many NBA star players rose to the limelight on the starry occasion.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game saw a long list of celebrities from around the music and entertainment industry. Rapper and songwriter Lil Wayne arrived at the courtside donning Balenciaga from head to toe.

Lil Wayne laced up in the Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole white sneaker for the NBA All-Star game. Fitted in double foam and mesh, the leather-free sneaker is a complex 3-layered outsole piece with the brand's clear sole technology.

Listed at $1,150 on the Balenciaga website, the shoes rock a Triple S rubber branded on the tongue with two lace loops.

He also had a stencil-type tracksuit, a black Balenciaga jacket, and a Balenciaga logo-printed pair of track pants with white sneakers to complement his NBA All-Star look.

The techno poplin-made jacket has a high neck closure and double-ended zip fastening. The Italy-made piece is priced at $2,450 on the official Balenciaga website, whereas the track pants have a price tag of $1,160 on the Farfetch website.

50 Cent's team defeated Lil Wayne and Co. in NBA All-Star celebrity game following their trash talk

Lil Wayne coached Team Stephen A. alongside ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith and Las Vegas Aces Star forward A’ja Wilson. 50 Cent took on the role of coach for Team Shannon, with NFL icons Shannon Sharpe and Peyton Manning.

During the game, 50 Cent and Lil Wayne went head-to-head in the in-game commentary and exchanged some words.

“Where’s Wayne? Where’s Wayne? He’s not even here yet,” 50 Cent said.

“I’m right here. I’m right here,” Lil Wayne said.

“I didn’t see him yet,” 50 Cent said.

As their conversation followed, 50 Cent caught Lil Wayne's attention and Wayne called out his counterpart for complaining too much during the NBA All-Star game.

“What’s up, baby?” 50 Cent asked.

“I’m good, man, I’m listening to you crying about my team,” Lil Wayne said.

“You guys are cheaters, man,” 50 Cent said.

50 Cent had the last laugh as his Team Shannon triumphed over Lil Wayne’s Team Stephen A. with a score of 100-91.

Team Shannon's victory was largely attributed to Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, who delivered an outstanding performance with a game-high 37 points, 16 rebounds and four steals on 54.8% shooting. This exceptional display earned Parsons the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award.

Meanwhile, Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud made significant efforts to keep Team Stephen A. competitive, finishing with 31 points and nine rebounds.

Following the game, 50 Cent and Shannon Sharpe reflected on their team's success, emphasizing strong team play as a key factor. Additionally, the rapper celebrated his bet on Team Shannon's victory and expressed unwavering confidence in the game's outcome.