Rapper Wack 100 recalls Michael Jordan humbly 'outclassing' him in an altercation: "You're not coming through me like that"

Michael Jordan's security guard and Wack 100 nearly got into a heated altercation, resulting in weapons being drawn. Before becoming a well-known music manager, he was among the first teens to be charged as an adult in California. After agreeing to a ten-year reduction in his sentence in exchange for waiving his rights and going to the state penitentiary, he went on to become successful.

In addition to managing rappers like The Game, he also became a pop culture figure, appearing in interviews and on various podcasts. During a recent appearance on DJ Vlad TV, he spoke about an incident that nearly escalated with Michael Jordan's security guard.

As he explained, while out with his wife, he saw one of Michael Jordan's security guards pushing through a crowd. Rather than step aside, he stood his ground. At the time, he didn't know that the man was a security guard for Michael Jordan, who was following behind.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He got maybe like three four steps for me and I turned on him I said 'Hey bro you're not coming through me like that,' and he took like another step and a half I said 'bro,' cause he had his gun and his holster, I said 'If you go for it Imma take it I'm gonna beat your ass with it you're not coming through me like that.'

"And about four people behind I see somebody walking up ... and I hear my wife telling me it's Michael Jordan ... I said either you going to go behind me or go around me but you ain't coming through me and I hear Mike say, 'you're right we're going this way,' ... He outclassed me."

Michael Jordan to be presented with Ring of Honor from Chicago Bulls

While the story from Wack 100 has continued to make headlines, Michael Jordan has also been in the headlines for another reason. The six-time NBA champion will be one of the first three former players inducted into the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor in the new year.

The Bulls organization made the announcement earlier this month, with Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman set to be the first headliners inducted. The ceremony will take place at the Ring of Honor game on January 12th, when the Chicago Bulls take on the Golden State Warriors.

In addition to the three players mentioned above, several notable players and figures will be inducted. The 2024 class is as follows: Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Tex Winter and Dick Klein.

Expand Tweet

The announcement has also made headlines given that Michael Jordan's son is dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. Considering the awkward situation, many have wondered how things will go when the two Hall of Famers reunite.

The Bulls are currently finding success with Zach LaVine on the sidelines and several young players thriving in bigger roles. Currently, the team sits in 12th place. However, thanks to their recent run, which has seen them go 6-4 in their last ten, they sit just one game out of 10th place.

After back-to-back years in the play-in tournament, the team will look to make a playoff push. Amid the latest surge from the team, their January 12th showdown with the Golden State Warriors at the Ring of Honor game could be thrilling.