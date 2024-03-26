Raptors fan allegedly reveals Jontay Porter’s Discord for betting

Earlier this week, the NBA announced Jontay Porter was being investigated for a situation involving bets placed on him. Since this news broke, one user on Reddit revealed the Toronto Raptors forward has a betting channel on Discord.

In a post that has since gone viral on Twitter/X, it's revelaed that Porter has a premium channel on Discord where he talks about betting. On top of giving out advice on picks and trades, users have thanked him for their winnings. Discord users have to pay $50 for access to his premium room.

The NBA is currently investigating Jontay Porter because of two instances this season. After leaving games against the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings early, his prop bets were some of the biggest money makers in NBA betting those nights.

Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that people were trying to place wages on Porter in the range of $10,000 to $20,000. The Raptors removed Porter from their lineup at the launch of the investigation, and things will likely stay that way until the conclusion.

Porter, the younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., has played in 26 games for the Raptors this season. Since 2021, he has appeared in 37 total games at the NBA level for the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto.

Potential consequences for Jontay Porter if betting allegations are true

If the NBA does find evidence of Jontay Porter helping bettors win money, there could be strict consequences for him. With sports betting, some analysts think an example could be made out of him.

The league has stritct rules when it comes to betting for players and league employess. They are unable to place any sort of wagers on NBA games, Violation of this rule could result in suspension, fines and even a termination of contract.

Things already look suspicious to begin with, and news of Porter's Discord useage only adds fuel to the fire. As of now, all the NBA has said regarding the matter is that they are looking into it.

If it comes out that Porter was fixing things so bettors could win big, it's fair to assume he'll receive a hefty suspension at a minimum. Even if his contract isn't terminated, it's fair to assume no team will take him on after a scandal like this.

The young forward was a on a two-way contract, looking to break into the league on a rebuilding team. Now, his career could be over before it even had a chance to get off the ground.