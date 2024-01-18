"Raptors won the trade": NBA fans react as Toronto drops 78 in first half vs Heat after Pascal Siakam move

Two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam was shipped to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and NBA fans felt that the Toronto Raptors were the better off for it. Their sentiments were further boosted, as the team up north exploded for 78 first-half points against the Miami Heat in its first game following the trade.

The Cameroonian star, who was part of the 2019 champions Raptors team, was sent to the Pacers along with a future second-round pick (via New Orleans Pelicans) in exchange for Bruce Bowen, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis, two future first-round picks and a 2026 first-round pick.

Following the trade and how the Raptors responded in its aftermath in the Heat game, some believed that Toronto did well in the exchange. Below are what fans tweeted about the Pascal Siakam trade:

"Raptors won the trade"

"Siakam was holding them back huh"

"So maybe Siakam was the problem?"

"Thats what happens when u dont have a guy spamming spin moves"

"Pascal was the problem"

@bless_gsw wrote: This is insane

"VOTE SCOTTIE"

"Finals bound"

Raptors coach grateful for what Pascal Siakam did in Toronto

With Pascal Siakam’s departure finalized on Wednesday, key figures in the Toronto Raptors’ championship run in 2019 are all but gone. Coach Darko Rajakovic said that what their former All-Star forward did while donning the jersey is greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.

The eight-year NBA veteran was sent to the Indiana Pacers along with a future second-round pick for a package of three players and future picks. The deal left Canadian Chris Boucher as the only player remaining from the 2019 Raptors' championship-winning roster.

In a Sports Illustrated interview as the deal was being finalized, Rajakovic had nothing but good words to say about Siakam as he wished his former player well for his future:

“I can only be thankful and grateful for all of his contributions to this team, but I also have to acknowledge his nine years in the organization. He came here as almost a teenager, and he is leaving with a legacy behind him. We’re gonna stay in touch, and I wish him all the best.”

In eight seasons with the Raptors, Pascal Siakam, 29, averaged 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was an All-Star in 2020 and 2023 and was popular with fans in Toronto.

At Indiana (23-17), he joins forces with fellow All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and a host of young veterans and upcoming players in taking what's already an eventful season for the Pacers to another level.

