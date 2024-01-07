"Totally going to Golden State": Pascal Siakam trade rumors heat up; Warriors fans eye contender sweepstakes amid reports

Talk of two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam being shipped out of Toronto by the trade deadline continues to heat up, with the Golden State Warriors being touted as the popular destination.

With the Raptors widely believed to be on a rebuild mode this season, the 29-year-old Cameroonian star is seen as the next to go from their 2019 championship-winning squad, following coach Nick Nurse and All-Star guard Fred VanVleet in the offseason and, recently, OG Anunoby.

Many teams have expressed interest in getting his services, with the Warriors among those adamant to acquire Pascal Siakam. The trade deadline for this season is Feb. 8.

Below are some of the fan takes on X (formerly Twitter) on where Pascal Siakam could be heading to in the event of a trade:

@mxtthewcx wrote: He’s totally going to Golden State

@RaptorsShaq wrote: Indiana or GSW pretty much

@will__brom wrote: Unless Detroit offers one of Duren/Ausar, yup.

@NarayanSomesh wrote: Dallas got josh green for you masai

@MaehsGin wrote: Giddey? Does he qualify? We have lots of picks. We’re not including JDub, Chet, Cason, obviously SGA, preferably not Dieng. I wonder if there’s any route to a deal with those players off the table

@TommyVazo wrote: GSW is the perfect team for Siakam trade, they have young assets, expiring contract, need improvement to the roster, had a superstar who fits well with Siakam Strength.

@RMarsonet wrote: its always been the plan. They have a very good young nucleus so they arent trying to have a massive rebuild where they'd be good 15 years from now. So if Siakam is going to Sacramento, they want Keegan Murray. If he's going to Golden State, they want both Kuminga and Moody

@WestCoast__Dad wrote: Schroder and Boucher with Pascal to Golden State...

@seajlim wrote: I'd rather give up Kuminga than Moody. Dubs need better shooting atm

@JoshGrissom_ wrote: So kuminga from golden state. Siakam is a warrior!

NBA insider says Golden State is a dark horse in Pascal Siakam sweepstakes

Speculation that Pascal Siakam would end up with the Golden State Warriors was further backed by longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes. Haynes sees the Bay Area team as the dark horse for landing the All-Star forward in a trade.

In a report by Sports Illustrated, the TNT and Bleacher Report affiliate said that while Indiana, Sacramento and Detroit are prominently penciled in as possible landing sports for Siakam, the chances of Golden State should not be counted out.

Haynes said:

“Pascal Siakam, I was told, could end up being on the Golden State Warriors’ radar soon. Not saying that’s happening now, but that’s something to keep in mind.”

Pascal Siakam was part of the 2019 Raptors team that won the title. In the ongoing campaign, he has been steady at a team-high 22.3 points, to go along with 6.5 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. Toronto is 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-21 record.