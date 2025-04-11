Rashad McCants prefers Michael Jordan action figure over LeBron James doll with 'women's slacks' 

Earlier this week, it was announced that LeBron James is teaming up with Mattel to create a "Ken" doll of the NBA star. Following this historic news, one former player took to social media to side with the toy of another basketball icon.

Ad

After the first photos of LeBron's doll hit social media, a post went viral comparing it to an old action figure of Michael Jordan. The post jabbed at the LA Lakers forward for not having on any basketball attire.

Among those to chime in on this post was former Minnesota Timberwolves first-round pick Rashad McCants. He snubbed LeBron James in this debate, siding with the old MJ toy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Damn damn damn….. give me the action figure lol"

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Long after his playing career, McCants is still tapped into all things in and around the NBA. These days, he can regularly be heard as a co-host on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena podcast.

LeBron James made history with this venture, as he is Mattel's first ambassador for a Ken doll. He worked closely with the team to create it, adding some personal touches to fully encapture his likeness. One of the most notable differences is that Mattel made the LeBron doll slightly taller than they do with Ken.

For those interested in securing this doll, it won't be long before it hits the shelves. The LeBron figures are set to be available for purchase at Walmart, Target or on Amazon April 14th. It is expected to sell at a retail price of around $75.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More