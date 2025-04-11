Rashad McCants prefers Michael Jordan action figure over LeBron James doll with 'women's slacks' 

Earlier this week, it was announced that LeBron James is teaming up with Mattel to create a "Ken" doll of the NBA star. Following this historic news, one former player took to social media to side with the toy of another basketball icon.
After the first photos of LeBron's doll hit social media, a post went viral comparing it to an old action figure of Michael Jordan. The post jabbed at the LA Lakers forward for not having on any basketball attire.
Among those to chime in on this post was former Minnesota Timberwolves first-round pick Rashad McCants. He snubbed LeBron James in this debate, siding with the old MJ toy.
"Damn damn damn….. give me the action figure lol"
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Long after his playing career, McCants is still tapped into all things in and around the NBA. These days, he can regularly be heard as a co-host on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena podcast.
LeBron James made history with this venture, as he is Mattel's first ambassador for a Ken doll. He worked closely with the team to create it, adding some personal touches to fully encapture his likeness. One of the most notable differences is that Mattel made the LeBron doll slightly taller than they do with Ken.
For those interested in securing this doll, it won't be long before it hits the shelves. The LeBron figures are set to be available for purchase at Walmart, Target or on Amazon April 14th. It is expected to sell at a retail price of around $75.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for