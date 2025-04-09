Rashad McCants ridicules Steve Kerr's 'lame' message to Warriors role player about Steph Curry's 'greatness' 

The Golden State Warriors have been getting their groove since the trade deadline, as they are poised to finish the regular season in the top six of the Western Conference standings for an outright playoff seed.

With their recent success, the Warriors’ huddle has been light and fun, as seen in one viral clip involving head coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Buddy Hield.

Kerr jokingly introduced Hield to Curry, who was sitting on the bench, describing the four-time NBA champion as the greatest shooter in the world, which drew laughs from both players.

The interaction came on Tuesday, when the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 133-95.

“Buddy, Steph Curry. Steph, Buddy Hield. I want you guys to meet each other. Say hello to Steph, he’s the greatest shooter in the history of the world. Wide open. I love you, Buddy, I love you,” Kerr said.

The interaction caught the attention of former NBA player Rashad McCants, who aired his thoughts on the clip through an X post. McCants ridiculed Kerr for what he told Hield, saying that it was a lame interaction, before going as far as saying that he should be fired for it.

“Lamest s**t a coach could ever do to a player. Ever. He should be fired for this alone!!!!! Foh,” McCants wrote.

After his career as a basketball player, McCants has been a constant in Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, where he often expresses controversial takes on different basketball topics.

McCants played four seasons in the NBA, most notably with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played for four years before getting traded to the Sacramento Kings, his last team in the league.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tied for the fifth spot in the West with a 47-32 record, winning seven of their last 10 games on the backs of Curry and Jimmy Butler, whom the team traded for last February.

Steve Kerr reveals how much the Warriors love Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield was seen as the replacement for four-time champion Klay Thompson in the Golden State backcourt. Since signing with the team in the offseason, Hield has become one of the most loved players in the Warriors' locker room, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Talking to NBC Sports, the Warriors' coach said Hield has been one of Curry’s favorite teammates, as he brings joy to the locker room.

"Steph told me he's one of his favorite teammates of all time. Buddy is. …Just the joy that he brings, the laughter, the upbeat nature regardless of how things are going, whether he's making shots or missing shots, he's always in a good mood. And that stuff is crucial in a long season,” Kerr said.

"In the locker room, you need guys like that. So everybody loves Buddy. He's just a wonderful, wonderful person.”

Hield is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season, playing mostly off the bench for the Warriors, whose franchise is looking for its fifth title in a decade.

