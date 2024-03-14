"Rather not go there": D'Angelo Russell shows indifference to question on Rui Hachimura's involvement late in Lakers-Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers just had a tough loss against the Sacramento Kings. The media then asked D'Angelo Russell about why the team didn't go to Rui Hachimura in the second half. The former NBA All-Star had a short answer during the post-game press conference.

Hachimura had a strong first half doing 8-of-10 from the field in the first half as he and Austin Reaves combined for 36 points. However, it was a different story in the second half as Hachimura was only limited to one field goal. Many fans are puzzled why the Lakers didn't put more wood on the fire that Hachimura created as the team fell short to winning their third-straight victory.

The post-game conference gave the media a chance to talk about why Hachimura didn't have many touches in the second half to Lakers point guard, D'Angelo Russell. Instead of getting an answer that would clear the air, Russell gave an intriguing reply that warranted more questions.

"I'd rather not go there with it. It's a good game for Rui," replied Russell.

Comparing Rui Hachimura's contributions to D'Angelo Russell and the rest during LA Lakers match against the Sacramento Kings

Rui Hachimura started well in the Lakers-Kings matchup as he helped kept his team close with their opponents. The Lakers by the end of the first half were still down by four points despite Hachimura's 17 points and three rebounds. At the final buzzer, Hachimura ended the game with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist.

The top scorer of the game was Austin Reaves with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, LeBron James had a near triple-double of 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine rebounds while Anthony Davis controlled the interior with 22 points and 10 boards.

Starting guard D'Angelo Russell had an off night shooting 2-of-9 from the field to only finish the match with only six points and six assists.

On the other side, the Kings were led by Harrison Barnes who led his team with 23 points, 21 of which came from three-pointers. D'Aaron Fox was not far behind with 21 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers record fell to to a 36-31 record to be placed 9th in the NBA Western Conference standings. They have many chances to bounce back as their next four games at the Crypto.com Arena. Their next opponents will be the Golden State Warriors who hold the same record as the Lakers.