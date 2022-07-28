“Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know ball”, “Hall of Shame is more like it”, Not even close to Hakeem, Kareem, Shaq” - Fans send mixed reactions as Dwight Howard says he belongs in the Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard was once one of the NBA's most dominant centers, but fans are mixed about his status as a Hall of Famer.

During Howard's time with the Orlando Magic, he was one of the best players in basketball. Over the second half of his career, Howard has been good but never reached the same level.

As Howard has hopped from team to team over the second half of his career, his status as a superstar has declined. Still, Howard won a championship with the LA Lakers, which helped his case for being a Hall of Famer.

With arguments on both sides about Howard's Hall of Fame status, fans made their case. NBA fans on Twitter reacted to the idea that Howard believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

“Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know ball”

“Hall of Shame is more like it”

Not even close to Hakeem, Kareem, Shaq”

Given that Howard plays center, he will be compared to other elite centers in NBA history. If Howard is a Hall of Famer, his career will need to be at the level of the other centers.

While there are a few years before Howard will even be illegible for the Hall of Fame, the debate is starting now.

A significant margin of the fans is for Howard's enshrinement.

Shlushi @JPGShlushi @TheNBACentral Clearly. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know ball @TheNBACentral Clearly. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know ball

Some fans compared Howard to other NBA players with connections to the Lakers.

Black Sheep News Report @BlackSheepGang @TheNBACentral He’s definitely HOF worthy. Ppl in the media claim that Carmelo Anthony is a first ballot HOF selection. Melo career < Howard’s career. Howard should be in the HOF when it’s all said and done @TheNBACentral He’s definitely HOF worthy. Ppl in the media claim that Carmelo Anthony is a first ballot HOF selection. Melo career < Howard’s career. Howard should be in the HOF when it’s all said and done

yxngballer34 @yxngballer34 @NathanielBorody @TheNBACentral Lol not even close to hakeem, Kareem, Shaq and Bill Russell, wilt when it comes to peak wise, @NathanielBorody @TheNBACentral Lol not even close to hakeem, Kareem, Shaq and Bill Russell, wilt when it comes to peak wise,

4xGoat @4xChefCurry @TheNBACentral Lakers missed the play in with 6 hall of famers @TheNBACentral Lakers missed the play in with 6 hall of famers

Other fans pointed out Howard's good at his peak, but with different contexts.

Nathaniel Borody @NathanielBorody @TheNBACentral Easily, he had the peak of a top 5 center of all time. @TheNBACentral Easily, he had the peak of a top 5 center of all time.

Brother Andrej @BrotherAndrej

I think after that, it went downhill with him, didn't it? Prime Howard was a good defender in the paint @TheNBACentral He was pretty good in Orlando.I think after that, it went downhill with him, didn't it? Prime Howard was a good defender in the paint @TheNBACentral He was pretty good in Orlando.I think after that, it went downhill with him, didn't it? Prime Howard was a good defender in the paint

A few other fans pointed out that they believe Howard is not a Hall of Famer. One even compared Howard to Rudy Gobert.

Howard has yet to retire, so the final answer over whether or not he is a Hall of Famer will not be answered soon. For now, people will have to debate whether or not he should be.

Dwight Howard believes he belongs in the Hall of Fame

The debate over Howard's status as a Hall of Fame candidacy began with his initial response.

Several NBA players believe they belong in the Hall of Fame, but not everyone gets the honor. Dwight Howard thinks he belongs because of everything he has accomplished.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Dwight Howard says he belongs in the Hall of Fame: lakersdaily.com/dwight-howard-… Dwight Howard says he belongs in the Hall of Fame: lakersdaily.com/dwight-howard-…

While Howard's faith in himself does not make him a Hall of Famer, it does highlight what makes him great. Howard is one of the most confident centers in NBA history and has had a comparable career to the greats.

Only time will tell if Howard reaches the Hall of Fame.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Dwight Howard a Hall of Famer? Yes No 0 votes so far