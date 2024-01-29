"Reading the statute of minors in Chicago": Josh Giddey's rumored inclusion in OKC-Bulls trade for Zach LaVine has fans in shambles

Josh Giddey has been involved in trade scenarios lately, as the OKC Thunder reportedly are considering putting together a package for Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine. LaVine could be moved by the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8, and according to reports, the Thunder will include Giddey in their package.

This scenario went viral, with fans sharing their disagreement on the possibility of a Giddey/LaVine trade.

"Why would OKC even do a deal like this! Smh," another tweeted.

"Don’t even think about it."

"You have the worst trade packages."

"Highly doubt they trade Jalen and Giddy for a losing player like LaVine."

"They wouldn’t ruin that team with this trade lol."

"Thunder would never do this. Let’s be serious here."

"Stop with these fake rumors."

Thunder want Josh Giddey to be aggressive

The OKC Thunder (32-14), who are second in the West, have emerged as a legit title contender in the Western Conference. As they try to maintain their top two push, they want Josh Giddey to be aggressive on both ends.

"Josh is an elite passer. When he is aggressive he is a really good basketball player. He went through a little bit of a slump and got better," superstar teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently said, via Forbes.

The Aussie guard has averages of 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 44 games, on 45.4% shooting, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Josh Giddey had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Thunder suffered lost 120-104 to the lowly Detroit Pistons, who are an NBA-worst 6-40.

"There's always a balance," OKC coach Mark Daigneault said, via NBA.com. "If I thought we had a chance to get back into the game, I would have obviously put them in, but with the way the game was going, I just didn't feel it. With the schedule we have had and the schedule we have coming out of here, I thought it was the wise move."

The Thunder have created a great young core with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren and still have the assets to trade for a megastar that will make them a frontrunner for the title.

For his part, Zach LaVine, who is under a max contract with the Bulls, could be on the move within the next two weeks, and he is expected to attract significant interest from contending teams.

Chicago (21-15), ninth in the East, is on a two-game losing skid entering Sunday's game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

