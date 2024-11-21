"Ready to trade this guy" - Lakers fans frustrated with latest Jarred Vanderbilt injury update  

LA Lakers defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) is reportedly progressing slowly in rehab, further clouding his return timeline. Amid Vanderbilt's uncertain future, Lakers fans appear to be growing exasperated, with many encouraging LA to move on from him.

Injuries have plagued Vanderbilt since the Lakers acquired him at the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Last season, he suited up in only 29 games due to left heel bursitis and a right midfoot sprain.

The sixth-year forward underwent an offseason procedure to address his right foot issue, which ended his 2023-24 campaign. He also had surgery on his left foot after doctors discovered a bone spur.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanderbilt has slowly ramped up following his offseason feet procedures, taking part in light shooting drills. However, reports earlier this month suggested he wasn't close to making his season debut, as he was still experiencing "minor discomfort."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jovan Buha provided another disheartening injury update for Lakers fans. According to the insider, it will be "weeks" before the franchise updates Vanderbilt's status again.

"Jarred Vanderbilt will miss the next couple of weeks before the Lakers provide an update, per the team. His progress during the ramp-up process has been more gradual than anticipated," Buha said.

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing the news, fans on X/Twitter vented frustration about LA's apparent lack of transparency and tendency to acquire injury-prone players.

"What does 'next couple of weeks' mean? Can't they just tell us two, three or four weeks? The ambiguity with the team and injuries is always so frustrating," @Laker_Fan_1 said.

"Not a surprise, LOL. They were lying (through) their teeth earlier. He'll be out until (the) end of January, just watch," @wannabefresh wrote.

"First Kendrick Nunn, then Gabe Vincent and now Jarred Vanderbilt. Lakers keep picking up all the walking wounded players," @DaveX1980 said.

Meanwhile, others called for the Lakers to trade Vanderbilt.

"I'm ready to trade this guy. Bring (in Dorian Finney-Smith)!" @worldofao wrote.

"Yes, this is it. He's gone," @dreamskubwa said.

"Trade this guy, ASAP," @lakeshow3152 wrote.

Lakers may have difficulty trading Jarred Vanderbilt amid injury woes

While Lakers fans appear eager to see Jarred Vanderbilt shipped out of LA, it may be easier said than done.

The Lakers signed Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million veteran contract extension last year. The deal locked him under contract until at least the end of the 2026-27 season, with a $13.3 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

So, LA could have difficulty selling opposing teams on acquiring an injury-prone role player on a long-term deal coming off multiple foot procedures. Such a trade would likely require the franchise to attach draft picks or young prospects to Vanderbilt's salary.

Thus, the Lakers may be better off waiting out Vanderbilt's comeback and potentially selling high if he returns to form.

Also Read: JJ Redick admits he has to be 'cognizant' of his excitement while drawing plays for Dalton Knecht

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback