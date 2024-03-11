"Real basketball is back": Sixers-Knicks' rare low-scoring game gets NBA fans' approval

For the first time since 2016, two teams score below 80 points in an NBA game. It's a rare occurrence due to how the offense has evolved over the past decade, but the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks were able to do it. The Sixers prevailed with a hard-fought 79-73 win.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball, with the Sixers going 31-for-80 from the field. The Knicks were worse and shot 32.5% from the floor, having scored just 31 points in the first half.

The third quarter was a breath of fresh air as the Knicks and Sixers were scoring like normal. However, the fourth quarter was just the same as both teams failed to put up at least 20 points. Jalen Brunson had a game-high 19 points for New York, while Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points to lead Philly.

NBA fans online don't know how to feel about the low-scoring affair between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Some cannot believe that two current NBA teams played like it was in the 1990s, while others made fun of how bad it was back then due to the lack of points.

One fan wrote:

"Real basketball is back."

This fan pointed out that Luka Doncic scored 73 points in a game this season:

"Luka had same amount of pts in a game this season as an entire team LMFAOOOOO."

Another fan claimed that Sunday's game was one of the worst games he has ever watched:

"Knicks completely embarrassed themselves. One of the worst games I've seen."

Here are other reactions to the Sixers-Knicks game:

Sixers, Knicks to do it again as part of NBA Tuesday action

The Knicks are set to face the Sixers again on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are set to redeem themselves on Tuesday when they do it all over again at Madison Square Garden. It will be the fourth and final matchup of the season between the Sixers and Knicks.

New York will look to win the season series since they won the first two games at the Wells Fargo Center before their awful performance at home. On the other hand, a win is a win for the struggling Sixers who are looking to not fall below the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Joel Embiid's knee surgery and Tyrese Maxey's concussion have put Philly's season in jeopardy. They will need to get as many wins as possible, no matter how they do it. Maxey is expected to return once he clears the league's concussion protocol, while there's hope that Embiid will be available toward the end of the season.

