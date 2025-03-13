"Real-life Batman" - NBA fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo being projected on TD Garden and other Boston buildings

OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his presence felt on and off the court in Boston. Following Wednesday's 118-112 road victory over the Boston Celtics, Converse projected his signature logo around the city, leaving NBA fans commending the bold move.

In a highly anticipated potential NBA Finals preview, Gilgeous-Alexander came through, recording a game-high 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists, shooting 55.0%. He scored eight points in the fourth quarter as OKC pulled away after Boston knotted up the score at 98-98 with around eight minutes remaining.

The Thunder overcame the Celtics' franchise record 63 3-point attempts despite the defending champions finishing with a 20-13 advantage in made triples. In doing so, OKC swept the teams' season series 2-0.

After another statement performance by Gilgeous-Alexander and Co., Converse projected the three-time All-Star's logo on Boston's TD Garden.

The shoe company did the same on the city's Prudential Tower.

Most X/Twitter users lauded the stunt, with some, including Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, likening it to Batman's Bat-Signal.

"Wow, that's tough. Shai (is a) real-life Batman, LOL," Thompson wrote.

"The Dark Knight," @OGMidnight2 said.

"SGA didn't just take the win, he took the skyline," @hermithick wrote.

"He owns the city of Boston," @FightingPokes said.

"Went into Boston and left with his logo in the skyline, and someone will say he isn't MVP," @Maniac_987 wrote.

However, others noted that the move could fuel the Celtics for revenge come playoff time.

"Yeah, nah. (The) Cs (are) gonna wax OKC if they see each other in the finals," @SpaceboyTyy said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander achieves franchise milestone during statement win in Boston

During Wednesday's standout showing at TD Garden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made franchise scoring history. The MVP frontrunner became the fastest player (368 games) to reach 10,000 points with OKC, surpassing superstar forward Kevin Durant (381 games).

"SGA" reached the 20-point threshold for the 60th consecutive outing as he padded his league-best 32.8 points per game scoring average.

Additionally, the Thunder (54-12) became the first Western Conference squad to clinch a playoff berth as they continue to run roughshod over their opponents. They will look to win their ninth game in 10 tries during Saturday's road clash against the Detroit Pistons (37-29).

