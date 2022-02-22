"Real weirdos out here" - LeBron James gives a strong reaction after finding out Bronny James has been hacked, issues apology to concerned contacts

LeBron James had a great time at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. He even shared a heartfelt moment with Michael Jordan before hitting the game-winning shot in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game. However, the 37-year-old became a little agitated less than 24 hours later after his son, Bronny, got hacked.

In a story post on his official Instagram account, LeBron shared a message from Bronny saying that his account was hacked. The LA Lakers superstar's oldest child noted that the hacker was using his account to send DMs to his followers and ask for personal information.

Bronny also apologized to any of his followers who were affected by the hacker. LeBron captioned his story:

"WEIRDOS MAN!!"

A couple of hours later, LeBron James shared another story from someone who got hacked by the same person who hacked Bronny's account. Instagram user d_jeanne613 urged people to block @tamir10fc.

"The King" went on to encourage his followers to protect their accounts and phones:

"THIS IS WHO HACKED @BRONNY PAGE! PROTECT YOURSELF FOLKS! REAL WEIRDOS OUT HERE"

It's still unclear if the hacker was able to get any personal information from Bronny James' followers. It's also not the first time someone from the James family got hacked.

LeBron has been hacked twice, with the latest one happening in 2018 when he posted the "King of the North" post on Instagram. The second one happened way back in 2012.

LeBron James @KingJames Someone hacked my IG account! I haven't put up a picture since I repost @BrandonWeems10 pic. Don't follow or respond to anything. Sorry guys Someone hacked my IG account! I haven't put up a picture since I repost @BrandonWeems10 pic. Don't follow or respond to anything. Sorry guys

LeBron James will play his final NBA season with son Bronny

Bronny and LeBron James at the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic.

Bronny James is currently ranked 34th in his class and is expected to be drafted in 2024. His father, LeBron James, has made it clear via The Athletic that his final season in the league will be played wherever Bronny is at the start of the 2024/25 NBA season.

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point," LeBron said.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James wants to play wherever Bronny is for his last year LeBron James wants to play wherever Bronny is for his last year 👏 https://t.co/GVLY09tn4Y

Bronny is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School. He will be eligible to get drafted in 2024 after one season of college basketball. Some of the big schools linked to him include Duke, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas.

Meanwhile, LeBron is in his 19th NBA season and turned 37 years old last December 30th. He is signed to the LA Lakers until the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

"The King" could sign a one-year deal for any franchise in his 21st NBA season before possibly going to the team that drafts Bronny for the final year of his career.

