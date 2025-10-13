  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Austin Reaves
  • "Really dislike that guy": Worried Lakers fans blast Warriors' $16,239,819 guard after Austin Reaves gets hurt in preseason

"Really dislike that guy": Worried Lakers fans blast Warriors' $16,239,819 guard after Austin Reaves gets hurt in preseason

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:48 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"Really dislike that guy": Worried Lakers fans blast Warriors' $16,239,819 Brandin Podziemski after Austin Reaves gets hurt in preseason. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers suffered a major scare after Austin Reaves took a blow to his right knee during the preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The injury occurred when Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, who is on a $16,239,819 contract, collided with Reaves while driving toward the basket.

Ad

The Lakers guard grimaced with pain and hobbled up the floor as fans inside the Crypto.com Arena wore a concerning look on their faces. A timeout was called soon after and Reaves exited the game to take a seat on the bench. Luka Doncic seemingly gestured Reaves to call it a night when the Lakers guard rubbed his knee in order to ease the pain while seated on the bench.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Lakers fans stormed the internet soon after Reaves' collision with Podziemski and made their feelings crystal clear. The Laker faithful blasted the Warriors guard and blamed him for Reaves' injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Really dislike that guy Putz," a fan commented.
Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Said another:

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications