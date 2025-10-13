The LA Lakers suffered a major scare after Austin Reaves took a blow to his right knee during the preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The injury occurred when Warriors' Brandin Podziemski, who is on a $16,239,819 contract, collided with Reaves while driving toward the basket.The Lakers guard grimaced with pain and hobbled up the floor as fans inside the Crypto.com Arena wore a concerning look on their faces. A timeout was called soon after and Reaves exited the game to take a seat on the bench. Luka Doncic seemingly gestured Reaves to call it a night when the Lakers guard rubbed his knee in order to ease the pain while seated on the bench.The Lakers fans stormed the internet soon after Reaves' collision with Podziemski and made their feelings crystal clear. The Laker faithful blasted the Warriors guard and blamed him for Reaves' injury.&quot;Really dislike that guy Putz,&quot; a fan commented.CynicalMe @Unkl13LALINKReally dislike that guy Putz.Commented another: MerrillMadness @jacksonmattesi1LINKPodz trying hard like it’s not the preseason he’s softA fan wrote: JP @mbamjvLINKF*ck Podz mannnWrote another: think.™🌊 ▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀ @_GLVSS_LINKPodziemski came down on his ankleA fan said: Diesel4kt @MuseKCPLINKf*ck podz b*tch assSaid another: vloneshleepn @vloneshleepnLINKWe are so cooked for the next 10 games of the reg szn