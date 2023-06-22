“Really over before it even started”- NBA fans troll Celtics after the three team trade for Kristaps Porzingis collapses

Kristaps Porzingis was linked in trade rumors with the Boston Celtics. While the trade seemed more or less finalized, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the three-team trade had more or less fallen through. With NBA fans taking note of the news, we took a look at their reactions on social media.

The early part of the offseason has already seen some degree of action. With Bradley Beal headlining the offseason with his move to the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards suddenly got a lot of attention.

In this regard, Washington suddenly looked like a promising location to trade with. They were linked in trade talks with the Celtics and the LA Clippers. A potential trade would supposedly see Kristaps Porzingis head over to Boston after he opts into his $36 million player option.

While several fans were hyped about this deal, Woj reported that the deal fell through as the teams couldn't come to an agreement regarding the terms.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Celtics are working on a trade to acquire the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sends Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers. LA would be sending Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and 30th pick to Washington. Sides still have more work to do on an agreement. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ESPN Sources: The Celtics are working on a trade to acquire the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sends Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers. LA would be sending Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and 30th pick to Washington. Sides still have more work to do on an agreement. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

With the situation turning on its head, fans couldn't resist sharing their responses. Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

SixersShowYo @SixersShowYo @BleacherReport @wojespn Celtics Porzingis will forever go down in NBA history @BleacherReport @wojespn Celtics Porzingis will forever go down in NBA history

Billy Tinkle @BillyTinkleNuts @BleacherReport @wojespn WOOOOOOOO HES STILL A WIZARD AND MARCUS MORRIS IS FAR AWAY FROM DC!!! @BleacherReport @wojespn WOOOOOOOO HES STILL A WIZARD AND MARCUS MORRIS IS FAR AWAY FROM DC!!!

cody @codyjhor @BleacherReport @wojespn Porzingod realized he didn’t want to go to that poverty franchise after all. @BleacherReport @wojespn Porzingod realized he didn’t want to go to that poverty franchise after all.

Austin @AustinPlanet @BleacherReport @wojespn Thank you Kristaps! Your impact on the Boston community will not be forgotten! @BleacherReport @wojespn Thank you Kristaps! Your impact on the Boston community will not be forgotten! https://t.co/UfFaUZ0YT2

Andy @AndyJPuente @wojespn Oh man this'll go by smoothly with Morris and Brogdon lol @wojespn Oh man this'll go by smoothly with Morris and Brogdon lol

The trade reportedly fell through over concerns regarding Malcolm Brogdon's injury-prone status.

Porzingis has until midnight to opt into his contract. Should he let the deadline pass, the Wizards will see their most valuable asset on hand become a free agent.

Kristaps Porzingis can still be a Celtic

Although the three-team deal between the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers didn't work out, the Wizards can still make a deal work. With the possibility for a straight-up deal between Washington and Boston on the books, Kristaps Porzingis could still head over to the Celtics.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent.

However, this deal hinges upon Porzingis opting into his contract by midnight. Should the Wizards big man choose to test free agency, the Wizards could be in a very complicated position. Meanwhile, the Celtics could potentially pick him on a much friendlier contract without giving up any assets.

KP could be a very valuable pickup for Boston. Although they have a very potent big man combo in Al Horford and Robert Williams, the C's could make use of Porzingis to spot Horford's minutes.

Porzingis' ability to stretch the floor seamlessly fits into Boston's system. Although he is viewed as a traditionally injury-prone big man, he was far more available last season. He notched an average of 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

