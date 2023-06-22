“Really over before it even started”- NBA fans troll Celtics after the three team trade for Kristaps Porzingis collapses

Kristaps Porzingis was linked in trade rumors with the Boston Celtics. While the trade seemed more or less finalized, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the three-team trade had more or less fallen through. With NBA fans taking note of the news, we took a look at their reactions on social media.
The early part of the offseason has already seen some degree of action. With Bradley Beal headlining the offseason with his move to the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards suddenly got a lot of attention.
In this regard, Washington suddenly looked like a promising location to trade with. They were linked in trade talks with the Celtics and the LA Clippers. A potential trade would supposedly see Kristaps Porzingis head over to Boston after he opts into his $36 million player option.
While several fans were hyped about this deal, Woj reported that the deal fell through as the teams couldn't come to an agreement regarding the terms.
With the situation turning on its head, fans couldn't resist sharing their responses. Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:
The trade reportedly fell through over concerns regarding Malcolm Brogdon's injury-prone status.
Porzingis has until midnight to opt into his contract. Should he let the deadline pass, the Wizards will see their most valuable asset on hand become a free agent.
Kristaps Porzingis can still be a Celtic
Although the three-team deal between the Washington Wizards, the Boston Celtics and the LA Clippers didn't work out, the Wizards can still make a deal work. With the possibility for a straight-up deal between Washington and Boston on the books, Kristaps Porzingis could still head over to the Celtics.
However, this deal hinges upon Porzingis opting into his contract by midnight. Should the Wizards big man choose to test free agency, the Wizards could be in a very complicated position. Meanwhile, the Celtics could potentially pick him on a much friendlier contract without giving up any assets.
KP could be a very valuable pickup for Boston. Although they have a very potent big man combo in Al Horford and Robert Williams, the C's could make use of Porzingis to spot Horford's minutes.
Porzingis' ability to stretch the floor seamlessly fits into Boston's system. Although he is viewed as a traditionally injury-prone big man, he was far more available last season. He notched an average of 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.