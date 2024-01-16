"Really a menace": Fans notice Damian Lillard crop out Thanasis Antetokounmpo for incorrect "Dame-time" celebration

Damian Lillard's buzzer-beater that landed the Milwaukee Bucks a close 143-142 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night continues to make headlines, and on a fun note, fans noticed that the 32-year-old had cropped out teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo for goofing up with the 'Dame Time' celebration.

Lillard shared a picture of himself and the Bucks squad rocking his signature celebration on Instagram. Surprisingly, Antetokounmpo was missing in the photo, while his brother Giannis managed to make the frame.

And eagle-eyed fans didn't miss a beat when they saw the power forward cropped out.

One fan called him a menace when he saw Thanasis get the celebration wrong.

And the reactions poured in:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was roasted by fans for getting Damian Lillard's Dame Time celebration wrong

Lillard drilled his first buzzer-beater for the Bucks. In the final seconds of the game, he inbounded the ball to big man Brook Lopez and called for it again. He was already in motion for his signature clutch, with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis hot on his heels.

With 2.1 seconds left, he hit a 35-footer and performed his 'Dame Time' celebration while his teammates embraced him, and they were later seen cheering his iconic move.

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are bonafide title contenders

The Milwaukee Bucks made their win-now intent clear when they landed Damian Lillard in a blockbuster trade last year. After expressing his desire to play for the Miami Heat, the 7x All-Star found himself heading to Cream City to link up with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks geared up to win another title after last winning it in 2021.

And while the Lillard-Antetokounmpo pairing took some time to mesh, all is well with the Bucks now, as they have a 28-12 record to stay second in the East below the 31-9 Boston Celtics.

In his first season with Milwaukee, Lillard has been his usual self, averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. His last five games have seen him average 24.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

The numbers are bound to get better as both he and Antetokounmpo (31.2 points and 11.4 rebounds) are proving to be one of the better one-two-punch combos in the league.

The results have been on their side as the season approaches the halfway point, and the Bucks will now want to make a deeper run in the postseason and stake their claim for the silverware—the first for Damian Lillard if they win it.

