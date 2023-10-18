“Reckless, defamatory”: Kysre Gondrezick publicly calls out Assistant DA after Kevin Porter Jr. gets traded and waived

Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was allegedly accused of assaulting his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick. On September 11, 2023, Kevin was arrested by the New York Police on charges of assault and strangulation. Following the arrest, Kevin was traded to Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and was later waived by them.

Kevin is no stranger to having problems with authorities. He was previously charged by Mahoning County police following a single-car accident for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.

Kyrse Gondrezick is also a professional basketball player and the daughter of the late former NBA player Grant Gondrezick. She has previously stated through her lawyer that the media has misled the public about the incident. She posted a letter on social media yesterday where she publicly called out Assistant DA Mirah Curzer. She said that her statements were narrated in someone else's narrative and it was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Reckless, defamatory”

Expand Tweet

She also mentioned that misleading information and narratives were shared to bring forth never-existing charges. She also mentioned that she wasn't condoning any behavior but merely protecting the truth.

Lastly, she emphasized the point that her unfortunate behavior is not to be used as a platform for catapulting careers. She also wrote that her life especially should not be used for defaming, belittling and destroying the character of other human lives.

Kysre Gondrezick and Kevin Porter Jr.'s basketball careers

Kysre Gondrezick was the 4th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She was later waived by them in January 2022. So far, Gondrezick has only played in 19 WNBA games averaging a mere 1.9 points per game. Although she joined Chicago Sky for the 2022 training camp, she didn't make the final roster. Additionally, she has a multiyear endorsement deal with Adidas.

Kevin Porter Jr. on the other hand, was drafted 30th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks 2019. He was later traded to the Cavaliers via the Detroit Pistons. Coming out of USC, the 6'4" guard was a five-star recruit and was described as an explosive athlete and talented scorer with ideal size and skills for the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. was traded to the Rockets in January 2021. Last year, he signed a 4-year $63.44 million rookie contract extension with the Rockets. He played the best basketball of his NBA career so far in the last season. Playing a total of 59 games in the 2022-23 season, he averaged a total of 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.