Reed Sheppard Injury Update: Ime Udoka reveals deflating news on Rockets rookie's fractured thumb

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka revealed on Saturday that rookie guard Reed Sheppard will be out for four weeks with a fractured right thumb. The No. 3 overall pick suffered the injury in their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Despite losing Sheppard, Houston easily beat New Orleans 109-97 thanks to the trio of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason.

Udoka said Sheppard's injury is to the top of his thumb, which is a "better outcome." Moreover, Sheppard will need to wear a splint during his absence.

If Reed's recovery turns out smoothly, he'll return in time for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which begins on April 19. The Rockets are set to return to the postseason for the first time in five seasons. They are currently 38-25, holding down the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Ime Udoka commends Reed Sheppard for seizing opportunity in first Rockets start

Reed Sheppard got a huge opportunity for the Houston Rockets on Monday when they took on the OKC Thunder, and he maximized the opportunity that was given to him. Not only did he get his first career start, but he also notched a career-high in points.

Sheppard scored 25 points and added five assists, two steals and one block. Despite only averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his rookie year, he showed that he has the potential to play a bigger role on the team.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka was left impressed by the rookie's performance and had nothing but praise for him.

"It was great as I think you saw right in front of your eyes (Reed Sheppard) get a rhythm become more aggressive and make the right plays while going downhill," Udoka said. "It was good to see him and Cam (Whitmore) get an opportunity and make the most out of it. I know him and some other guys took advantage of it but its good to see him be aggressive on both ends."

While Sheppard's career performance didn't translate into a win, the Rockets came close with a 137-128 finish.

