Reed Sheppard isn’t part of the University of Kentucky anymore, but his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, still religiously follows the Wildcats men’s basketball team. Following the team’s latest 78-73 win over the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, Dizney hilariously lauded Mark Pope’s boys.

Dizney took to Instagram to shed light on the Wildcat’s firepower. She shared @redcupkentucky’s post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, comparing the team to the famous “Hamptons 5” Golden State Warriors.

“Kentucky vs ranked teams,” the graphic read.

Credits: Instagram (@braydizney)

The Hamptons 5 - featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green - is often hailed as one of the greatest offensive lineups in basketball history.

The Wildcats have put together an impressive 15-5 record, including a dominant 6-1 record against ranked opponents and are currently No. 8 in the SEC. Considering that they have a favorable three-game stretch ahead, they have a strong chance to rise in the standings.

Reed Sheppard had a solid one-year stint with the Kentucky Wildcats

Reed Sheppard was the leader of the Kentucky Wildcats during his lone season at the college basketball level. He suited up for 33 games throughout the 2023-2024 season and averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

The 6-foot-3 guard was also impressive with his defensive contributions, averaging 3.2 stocks (steals + blocks) per game. His efficiency immediately caught everyone’s attention, shooting the ball at 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from three-point land.

Sheppard led the Wildcats to a solid 23-8 record but couldn't help the team get past the first round of either the SEC or NCAA March Madness Tournaments, falling to Texas A&M and Oakland, respectively.

Despite the team’s failures, Sheppard was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and received other accolades for a stellar campaign.

