Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney drops 3-word reaction after her beau goes berserk in garbage time

Reed Sheppard earned some garbage time minutes in Wednesday's game between the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz. Sheppard exploded for 15 points in the fourth quarter which sparked a wholesome reaction from his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, on Instagram.

With the Rockets up huge in the fourth quarter, coach Ime Udoka gave some minutes to their bench guys, including the No. 3 pick from last year's draft. Sheppard put on a show, hitting five 3-point shots on seven attempts that got the bench fired up.

Sheppard's final stat line in Houston's 143-105 win was 15 points, three rebounds and two assists with zero turnovers in almost nine minutes of game time. It was his first double-digit scoring effort since March 3 when he dropped 25 points against the OKC Thunder.

One of many who reacted to Reed Sheppard's fourth quarter performance was his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney. She shared the Houston Rockets' post on her Instagram stories with a three-word caption.

"Okay my boyyy," Dizney wrote.

Brailey Dizney shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @braydizney on IG)

Reed Sheppard and Brailey Dizney have been dating since they were in high school in London, Kentucky. They celebrated their fourth anniversary last October. They went to different high schools, with Sheppard attending North Laurel and Dizney going to South Laurel.

Dizney has been supportive of Sheppard's career and was with him during his brief stint with the Kentucky Wildcats. She was also with him when Adam Silver called his name on draft night as the Houston Rockets picked him third overall.

It has been an up-and-down rookie season for Sheppard who spent time with the Rio Grande Vipers in the NBA G League. He was nearly unstoppable in every game there but has barely played meaningful minutes for the Rockets. His showing in Wednesday's win proves that he has the potential to be a contributor to the franchise.

Ime Udoka praised Reed Sheppard after first career start last month

Ime Udoka praised Reed Sheppard after first career start last month. (Photo: IMAGN)

Reed Sheppard's best game as a rookie happened on March 3 against the OKC Thunder. Sheppard earned his first career start when the Houston Rockets decided to rest their starters. The rookie guard showed why the Rockets drafted him third overall last year, finishing with an impressive stat line.

Sheppard had 25 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes. He also made three 3-point shots as the Rockets' bench gave the Thunder a scare before losing 137-128. Coach Ime Udoka had nothing but praise for his rookie after the game.

"I think you saw him, like right in front of your eyes, kind of get into a rhythm," Udoka said (via Rockets Wire). "Become more aggressive, make the right play, getting downhill, getting the shots off. It's good to see him be more aggressive and compete on both ends."

With the playoffs looming, it will be interesting to see if Sheppard gets into the rotation.

