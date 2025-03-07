  • home icon
  • Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Houston Rockets rookie fare against New Orleans Pelicans? (March 6)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 07, 2025 01:42 GMT
Reed Sheppard Stats for March 6. (Photo: IMAGN)
Reed Sheppard Stats for March 6. (Photo: IMAGN)

Reed Sheppard has had a tough rookie campaign for the upstart Houston Rockets, filled with DNPs and even stints in the NBA G League. Sheppard has shown flashes of his potential throughout the season, most recently on Tuesday in the loss to the OKC Thunder.

The No. 3 pick has only appeared in 44 games this season, mostly playing garbage time minutes. He has been phenomenal in the NBA G League but can't seem to crack the Rockets' rotation consistently. But with Houston's struggles, maybe it's time for coach Ime Udoka to continue giving the rookie guard more playing time.

The Rockets were back in action on Thursday night, this time at New Orleans versus the Pelicans to complete their three-game road trip. So how did Sheppard fare tonight against the second-worst team in the Western Conference?

Here are Reed Sheppard's stats in the first quarter:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Reed Sheppard01200002:020-00-00-0+5
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
