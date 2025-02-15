Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets' No. 3 pick fare in NBA Rising Stars debut? 

Rockets' No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard made his Rising Stars debut on Friday, playing for Jeremy Lin's. Team G League. Sheppard had a slow start to the game in the first four minutes. He didn't get a shot attempt heading into the first timeout. However, JD Davison, Bryce McGowens and Leonard Miller's combined 13 points gave the team a 13-11 lead against Mitch Richmond's team led by Ausar and Amen Thompson.

Richmond's team top-locked Sheppard, ensuring the sharpshooter didn't get any space to shoot the ball early in the game and find a rhythm. The game got super entertaining after the first timeout as both teams scored more freely. Richmond's team even took the lead with a 19-point run, while limiting Sheppard and Co. to 16 points.

Sheppard finally got a shot as he took a fadeaway midrange jumper. However, even that fell short. After six minutes of action, Sheppard only had two assists. He was 0-for-1 from the floor with a box +/- of +1.

The game saw an exciting finish as Bryce McGowens knocked down the 3 to give the G League a 40-39 win. The G Leaguers made a dramatic comeback after trailing 39-37. Reed Sheppard had the chance to make it a close game multiple times before, but he missed two 3s.

Sheppard eventually ended the game with zero points, one rebound, two assists, one steal, shooting 0-for-3, including 0-for-2 from deep. He was a +/- +5, the highest on the team.

