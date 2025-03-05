  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Reed Sheppard
  • Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare in bench return vs Pacers after dropping career high? (Mar. 4) 

Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare in bench return vs Pacers after dropping career high? (Mar. 4) 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:55 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare in 6th man role vs Pacers? (Mar. 4) (Image Source: Imagn)

Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard returned to the team's bench in Tuesday's clash against the Indiana Pacers. He was coming off a career-high 25-point night in his first start for the team during Monday's contest against the OKC Thunder. Sheppard played in a sixth-man role and was expected to have a significant impact.

Ad

However, he couldn't carry over the momentum against Indiana. Rockets' regular rotation players returning against the Pacers hindered Sheppard's opportunities. He only had one attempt in eight minutes in the first half. Sheppard made a trip to the foul line for two attempts but missed those shots, too. He added a rebound, two assists, and one steal, committing one personal foul and posting a +/- score of -12.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite his struggles in the first half, coach Ime Udoka continued to run with Reed Sheppard in the third quarter, giving him five minutes in the quarter. Sheppard ended his field goal drought and went 1-for-4 and added another steal, entering the fourth quarter.

This is a live article

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी