Reed Sheppard Stats Tonight: How did Rockets rookie fare in bench return vs Pacers after dropping career high? (Mar. 4) 

Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard returned to the team's bench in Tuesday's clash against the Indiana Pacers. He was coming off a career-high 25-point night in his first start for the team during Monday's contest against the OKC Thunder. Sheppard played in a sixth-man role and was expected to have a significant impact.

However, he couldn't carry over the momentum against Indiana. Rockets' regular rotation players returning against the Pacers hindered Sheppard's opportunities. He only had one attempt in eight minutes in the first half. Sheppard made a trip to the foul line for two attempts but missed those shots, too. He added a rebound, two assists, and one steal, committing one personal foul and posting a +/- score of -12.

Despite his struggles in the first half, coach Ime Udoka continued to run with Reed Sheppard in the third quarter, giving him five minutes in the quarter. Sheppard ended his field goal drought and went 1-for-4 and added another steal, entering the fourth quarter.

