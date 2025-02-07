  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 07, 2025 02:17 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn

Reed Sheppard is halfway into his first season with the Houston Rockets, who drafted him third overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. On Thursday, Sheppard saw action on the floor against the highly skilled Minnesota Timberwolves.

As of halftime, with the Rockets leading 71-66, the former Kentucky standout had played nine minutes and scored just three points. Sheppard's lone basket in the game thus far came at the 9:22 mark of the second quarter, when Jae'Sean Tate found him in the right wing for a 26-foot outside shot.

With 7:18 left in the quarter, Sheppard stole the ball from Wolves center Rudy Gobert, though the Rockets came emptyhanded from this possession as Dillon Brooks missed a midrange shot on the other end. Aside from this bucket and defensive play, Sheppard also has one rebound, one assist, and one block.

