Reed Sheppard stats tonight: How did the Rockets rookie fare against Steph Curry's Warriors (Feb. 13)

With the All-Star break right around the corner, Reed Sheppard looked to continue maximizing the minutes that he gets to play for the Houston Rockets. On Thursday, the Rockets — currently the no. 4 team in the Western Conference — took on the Golden State Warriors, who have been struggling to gain traction for the past few months.
Sheppard had a rough first half, as he finished with zero points, rebounds, and assists. The rookie did not take a single field goal attempt in five minutes of action, and he was a -7 on the plus/minus column. Still, the third overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has been known to come through with timely, solid contributions off the bench thus far this season.
