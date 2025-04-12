Reed Sheppard stats tonight: How did rookie fare for depleted Rockets in 3rd career start vs Luka Doncic-led Lakers? (April 11)

With the playoffs approaching and the No. 2 seed already locked in, the Houston Rockets are giving rookie Reed Sheppard extended playing time, starting him for just the third time this season as they squared off against the playoff-chasing LA Lakers on Friday night.

Sheppard opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, setting the tone in what began as a tight matchup. The Rockets held a slim 26-24 lead before the Lakers closed the first quarter on a strong run to surge ahead 38-32.

Midway through the second quarter, Sheppard knocked down his second bucket — another 3 — that cut the Lakers’ lead to 54-44. He added a late layup in the quarter, but it wasn’t enough to slow LA’s momentum, as the Lakers caught fire and outscored Houston by 16 to take a 78-56 lead into halftime.

Sheppard had his best sequence in the third quarter, hitting another 3, dishing an assist for a triple and coming up with a steal that led to a Cam Whitmore layup, trimming the gap to 85-68 and forcing a Lakers timeout.

Still, despite being outscored 31-29 in the third, the Lakers managed to hold firm and maintain control.

Reed Sheppard’s complete stat line is listed below.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Reed Sheppard 33:41 14 1 3 5 13 38.5 4 8 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 2 0 3 3 -19

