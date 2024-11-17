Reed Sheppard uses two-words to describe girlfriend Brailey Dizney's horse racetrack pictures

Reed Sheppard gave a two-word reaction to his girlfriend Brailey Dizney's latest Instagram post. Dizney went to a horse racetrack and uploaded pictures from her trip there.

Sheppard took to the comments section and shared his reaction to the photos.

"Pretty girl😍," Sheppard wrote.

Reed Sheppard reacts to his girlfriend's IG post. (Credits: @braydizney/Instagram)

The post featured four pictures. On the first one, Dizney stood at the spectator stands of the horse track. In the caption, Sheppard's girlfriend expressed her thoughts about November.

"Gray November (not today) 😌," Dizney wrote.

Dizney wore a brown leather jacket over a floral dress. She paired it with brown leggings and heels as her preferred footwear to complete the look. The next picture featured a young boy feeding a horse.

On the third slide, it was a snap of Churchill Downs' brochure where the location of the horse track is indicated. Churchill Downs is a horse racing track in Kentucky with over 70 live racing days, per their official website.

The last picture of Dizney's post featured two equestrians racing.

Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney shares her boyfriend's pregame outfit before his NBA debut

Reed Sheppard started his NBA journey as the third pick in the 2024 NBA draft. The Houston Rockets rookie made his NBA debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 23.

Before the game, Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney shared a photo on her Instagram story revealing his pregame outfit.

"Sent him off to work," Dizney captioned.

Duzney shares her boyfriend Reed Sheppard's pregame outfit. (Credits: @braydizney/Instagram)

Sheppard wore Bib overalls and work boots with a brown cap he wore backward. They have been in a relationship since 2020 and announced it to the public in 2021.

As per Marca, Sheppard and Dizney met through their parents on a family vacation in Holmes Beach, Florida. They are both from London, Kentucky but went to different high schools.

Reed Sheppard has appeared in 13 games so far this season. He is averaging 3.3 points, including 38.3% from the field and 28.0% from the 3-point range, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 11.8 minutes.

