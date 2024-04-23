"Ref looked right at me": Nick Nurse calls out official for ignoring timeout calls before insane melee

The New York Knicks escaped the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of their first-round series by scoring eight points in the final 30 seconds to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference matchup. However, during the 76ers' late collapse, Nick Nurse highlighted postgame that the referees overlooked a crucial timeout call.

With 27 seconds left, Philadelphia held a two-point lead, 101-99, and Kyle Lowry was preparing to inbound the ball. Lowry struggled to inbound, prompting Nurse to signal for a timeout. However, Nick Nurse then raised his hands as Lowry passed the ball to Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey fell to the floor as he received the ball, prompting Nick Nurse to call for a timeout once more, which was not granted. This sequence led to a steal by the Knicks, culminating in a Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointer that put New York in the lead

"I called timeout,” Nick Nurse said. “The referee looked right at me, and ignored me. Tyrese Maxey got the ball. I called timeout again, he ignored me again”

Referees consider possession when deciding whether to grant timeouts. Teams are not allowed to call timeouts during a loose ball. Timeouts can only be called when the ball is live and in their possession.

Following the incident Nurse highlighted, Knicks' big man Isaiah Hartenstein blocked a layup attempt by Maxey, which could have given Philadelphia the lead.

OG Anunoby then made two free throws, and the Knicks secured the victory when Joel Embiid missed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Maxey recorded 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Embiid contributed 34 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson struggled from the field (8-for-29 FG) but finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Josh Hart played all 48 minutes and had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

After Nick Nurse rant, 76ers plan to lodge protest regarding officiating

ESPN writer Tim Bontemps said that the 76ers plan to file a grievance with the NBA over the officiating across the first two games of their series against the Knicks.

In Game 2, there wasn't a significant difference in free-throw attempts, with the Knicks converting 19 of 23 and the 76ers making 16 of 22.

Similarly, in Game 1, which saw standout performances from Josh Hart and Miles McBride leading the Knicks to victory, the free-throw numbers were close, with Philadelphia making 20 of 22 and the Knicks converting 23 of 28 attempts.

Nurse's comments have raised interest in the last two-minute report to see if the officials will acknowledge the missed call. Fortunately for the 76ers, the series will now move to their home court.

