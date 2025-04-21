"Refs rigging lmao" - NBA fans blame Warriors-Rockets Game 1's officiating as Steph Curry and Co. win series opener

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Curry's absurd shotmaking amid a 31-point game led Golden State to a 95-85 hard-fought win. The two-time MVP made 63.2% of his shots, including 5 of 9 from 3, adding six rebounds and three assists.

Ad

However, the conversation around the game tilted towards late-game officiating at a critical juncture, which saw questionable calls go against the Rockets. After Houston made a strong comeback to trim the 23-point deficit to four in the fourth quarter, the refs missed a travel violation on Brandin Podziemski, which directly led to a Moses Moody two-point shot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, in the next play, Amen Thompson trimmed the lead back to four with a jumper, keeping the Rockets within touching distance of a win with 5:34 left. However, the game turned around shortly after Draymond Green put the ball out of bounds, and the refs didn't spot it.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Steph Curry made a 3, and the five-point swing hurt the Rockets, stretching the Dubs' lead to seven. It took all the momentum away from Houston, sparking furious reactions from NBA fans.

Ad

Here's what one X user wrote:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"It never fails. Those kind of missed calls always end up in points lmao"

Another pointed out a separate incident:

"Dont forget the play where curry ran over fvv but apparently it was a rockets foul"

One fan said:

"AGAIN??? LMFAOOOOOO"

One fan added:

"shi ruined all momentum"

Officiating was a heated debate throughout the contest. Fans were also agitated about the lack of whistles against Steph Curry and the soft calls that went in Jimmy Butler's favor. The Warriors got the benefit of the doubt late in the game, but the Rockets had 20 trips to the foul line compared to the Warriors' 14, and that potentially voids the argument over the officiating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.