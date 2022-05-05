"Reggie Miller kind of attacked him, and Chris Broussard was critical of him as well" - Rob Parker wants Shaquille O'Neal and other NBA analysts to apologize to 3x All-Star

Shaquille O'Neal was one of several NBA analysts to criticize Ben Simmons for not playing Game 4 of the first-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. With Simmons set to undergo back surgery, Fox Sports' Rob Parker wants an apology from analysts who bashed the Nets star.

On "The Odd Couple" podcast, Parker was critical of many NBA analysts who lambasted Simmons for not featuring in Game 4, which the Nets lost to lose the series. The Fox Sports radio host said that analysts should not blurt stuff out when they don't know the entire story about Simmons' injury. Parker said:

"Shaq said it was a punk move. Reggie Miller, who's mild mannered, kind of attacked him, and Chris Broussard was critical of him as well. The reason I didn't attack him is because you don't know whether someone's hurt or not."

Simmons was criticized the whole season for how he handled his issues with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he did not play a single game despite passing the physicals.

The Nets helped him get in shape and guided him through recovery and conditioning. There was even talk of him playing in the postseason, but Simmons eventually decided to sit out Games 3 and 4 against the Boston Celtics. That resulted in Simmons getting bashed by many.

O'Neal said that what Simmons did was a punk move, while Miller questioned his competitiveness. Smith bashed Simmons and called him 'pathetic'. Perkins, meanwhile, opined that Simmons getting paid while not playing the entire season is the greatest heist in NBA history.

"Well, if your back hurts, get some Icy Hot. I'll send it to you. We call this a punk move. Listen, if you're not ready to play, you would get more respect from the people if you just say, 'I'm not ready to play.' And don't say nothing else. Don't be shooting and saying, 'I'm coming back. I'm going to do this.' That was a punk move," O'Neal said.

Shaquille O'Neal received direct message from Ben Simmons earlier this season

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Earlier this season, Shaquille O'Neal went at Ben Simmons for his conduct with the Philadelphia 76ers. O'Neal roasted his fellow LSU alum for not taking the criticism to improve his game and leaving Joel Embiid to carry the team.

Apparently, Simmons was unhappy with O'Neal's word and sent him a direct message. The three-time All-Star was reportedly mad at the four-time NBA champion. O'Neal revealed on "Inside the NBA" that they exchanged messages, and Simmons was not happy.

"All I said is, 'You're leaving your man out there; you need to play.' That's all I said. He said some things, but I'm not going to elaborate on what he said because that's not cool. He was mad," O'Neal said.

