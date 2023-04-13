“Remind me of me”- Snoop Dogg raves about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who leads OKC closer to the playoffs 

OKC Thunder sensation Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's fanbase has a new member in legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. SGA bloomed into an All-Star and a potential MVP candidate this season. He has also led the Thunder to the play-in tournament as the 10th-ranked team in the Western Conference.

Snoop Dogg, an avid basketball fan, raved about Gilgeous-Alexander being one of his newest favorite players in the NBA. Here's what Snoop Dogg said during an appearance on Stephen A's World on ESPN:

"Well I kind of like that kid from OKC [Shai Gilegous-Alexander]... I like that kid man! He's a sleeper, he ain't no big name kid. But the way he play, he play like Snoop Dogg, he kind of remind me of me," joked Snoop.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



Snoop is a big fan of “He kind of remind me of me.”Snoop is a big fan of @shaiglalex “He kind of remind me of me.”Snoop is a big fan of @shaiglalex 😂 https://t.co/bEXslf2p1Z

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged a career-high 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 51/35/91 splits. He was the fourth-highest points-per-game scorer in the NBA this year. The Thunder seem to have a bright future. They are the youngest team in the NBA and the second-youngest in league history.

They are on the verge of potentially making the playoffs with this roster led by 24-year-old SGA. If he continues playing at this level, the Thunder could be in championship contention sooner than expected.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates the second half of OKC Thunder's play-in win over New Orleans Pelicans

The OKC Thunder shocked the New Orleans Pelicans in their ninth vs 10th Western Conference play-in tournament game on Tuesday by registering a 123-118 win on the road. The Thunder trailed by nine points midway through the second half but kept their composure to close out the Pelicans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came up big again, especially in the second half. He scored 25 of his 32 points in that stretch, breaking down the Pels' defense after a quiet first half. SGA shot 3-of-10 from the field to score seven before the break but came back strong in the final 24 minutes, shooting 8-of-12 and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sparked the Thunder's second-half comeback with a 17-point burst in the third quarter. OKC outscored New Orleans 39-24 in the opening 12 minutes of the second half, taking a seven-point advantage into the final frame.

It would be remarkable if the OKC Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the eighth-seed game and clinch a spot in the playoffs. Shai Gilegous-Alexander will deserve all the credit, thanks to the incredible season he has had so far.

He has put the Thunder back on the map, and this could be the start of many great things for the young team.

