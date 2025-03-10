"Reminded me of Kobe’s shot over Bulls" - NBA fans buzz with excitement after Kawhi Leonard's left-handed game-winning shot

Kawhi Leonard hit a game-winning left-handed shot on Sunday night, helping the LA Clippers win against the Sacramento Kings. NBA fans were amazed because the buzzer beat was reminiscent of his 2019 game-winner and Kobe Bryant's iconic 2011 display.

Ad

With the Clippers down by one with just five seconds left in overtime, Leonard drove against Keegan Murray of the Kings. Jake LaRavia gave some weakside help to prevent the attack, but Leonard managed to back down Murray in the other direction.

The Klaw turned around and was met by Jonas Valanciunas while Keon Ellis tried to block his shot from behind. However, Leonard released the ball that bounced a couple of times at the rim before going down at the buzzer to give the Clippers the 111-110 win.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Clippers players and coaching staff mobbed a surprisingly emotional Kawhi Leonard, who registered 17 points, four rebounds and two assists in the game.

NBA fans reacted to the game-winning shot, with one fan pointing out the number of defenders who contested it. It looked eerily similar to what Kobe Bryant did against the Chicago Bulls on Christmas Day 2011.

"That game-winner reminded me of Kobe’s shot over Bulls," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He is the GOAT at getting bounces," one fan claimed.

"Bro got the luckiest ball bounces ever lol," another fan remarked.

This game-winner probably reminded Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers fans of his buzzer-beating shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. That ball was a jump shot and even had a few bounces before falling in to send the Raptors to the next round.

Ad

"Kawhi showing Demar live what he did with Toronto," a fan tweeted.

"Basketball rims really be like 'I gotchu Kawhi,'" one fan quipped.

"Most emotion I’ve seen from Kawhi since 2019," another fan commented.

Kawhi Leonard's game-winning buzzer-beater against the Sixers in 2019 is often considered one of the best shots in the past decade. While some called it pure luck, it eventually powered the Raptors to win the championship that year.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard is a man of few words after the game

There's no denying that Kawhi Leonard showed a lot of emotions following the LA Clippers' win. It was a rare occurrence, with Leonard back to his old self after the game.

Asked by reporters to comment on his game-winner, here was Leonard's simple reply:

"Pretty much read the defense got to a spot on the floor and was able to get a shot off." [H/T NBC Sports]

Ad

Leonard added that the team needed the win as they entered the final stretch of the regular season. The Clippers improved to 35-29 and have won three in a row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback