“Rename the NBA Play-In Games as "The Charlotte Hornets Pretend They're Relevant Day"” - NBA world roasts Michael Jordan and Hornets after their unceremonious exit from Play-In tournament

With the Charlotte Hornets being bounced from the Play-In tournaments in extremely disappointing fashion, NBA fans on Twitter were relentless in their reactions to Michael Jordan's franchise failing yet again.

After being one of the most inconsistent teams this season, the Hornets found their way from being a playoff team in the middle of the season to fighting for a place in the playoffs by the end of it.

Occupying tenth-place and having to fight it out with the ninth-placed Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets were blown out 103-132 in the first-round of the Play-In tournament.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Charlotte Hornets have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Charlotte Hornets have been eliminated from playoff contention. https://t.co/IRO6uVpJYf

With their second consecutive loss in the first-round of the seeding game, NBA fans have been ruthless in reacting to Charlotte being bounced from playoff contention. While also factoring in the reputation of Hornets owner Michael Jordan on the line, the hilarious responses found their way home.

Ahmed🇸🇴/A Depressed Lakers Fan @big_business_ All the charlotte hornets roster do is make music and don’t play defense All the charlotte hornets roster do is make music and don’t play defense

DARIUS ALFORD @IAMDARIUSALFORD



This season: Hornets lose by 29 to the Hawks in the play-in @SportsCenter Last season: Hornets lose by 27 to the Pacers in the play-inThis season: Hornets lose by 29 to the Hawks in the play-in @SportsCenter Last season: Hornets lose by 27 to the Pacers in the play-inThis season: Hornets lose by 29 to the Hawks in the play-in https://t.co/bvS3PfEHbQ

Kyle (36-45) @thezachattack_2 @big_business_ Borrego watching his team ignore everything he said during the timeout @big_business_ Borrego watching his team ignore everything he said during the timeout https://t.co/JacYWgfOWN

UrinatingSeethe @UrinatingTree We should rename the NBA Play-In Games as "The Charlotte Hornets Pretend They're Relevant Day". We should rename the NBA Play-In Games as "The Charlotte Hornets Pretend They're Relevant Day".

DKM 🏀⚽️ @DKM_Sports Charlotte Hornets in 20/21 = 10th seed and lose by 27 points play in game...



Charlotte Hornets in 21/22 = 10th and lose by 29 points in play in game...



And I’m supposed to believe this is “development” Charlotte Hornets in 20/21 = 10th seed and lose by 27 points play in game...Charlotte Hornets in 21/22 = 10th and lose by 29 points in play in game...And I’m supposed to believe this is “development” https://t.co/fU2NVc7pbn

With the disappointing showing resulting in fans dragging the Hornets through the mud, fans managed to drag Michael Jordan's reputation as an owner into the discussion as well.

As Charlotte struggles to establish themselves as a competitive franchise, the future looks bleak for the franchise as the consequences of Wednesday night's loss loom in the air.

The Charlotte Hornets' disappointing season

Michael Jordan reacts to a play at a Charlotte Hornets game

The Charlotte Hornets were one of the most inconsistent teams in the regular-season. However, words do not fully express that sentiment.

Charlotte started the season off strong. With three wins to kick off their season, the Hornets looked competitive behind the pairing of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. However, this streak wouldn't last as the Hornets went on a drastic losing streak to start November.

While the next few months saw massive ups and downs, the Hornets never established a solid rhythm throughout the season. The low point came at the start of February when Charlotte lost six games in a row. With a 2-10 record in February, the Hornets fell off drastically.

March would see the Charlotte Hornets cover up lost ground with Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges continuing their scoring barrage. However, the team's lack of defensive effort did them no favors throughout the season.

With a three-game winning streak to end the season, the Hornets still looked competitive as they head into the Play-In games. Unfortunately, poor performances and even worse shooting would see them come up short.

Back-to-back failures in clinching a playoff position do not bode well for the Hornets' future. Given the legacy their owner Michael Jordan has built as a champion, the Hornets will likely see some major changes in the upcoming future.

As things stand, Charlotte has emerged as a frontrunner to acquire Russell Westbrook in the offseason.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb



(via Marc Stein) The Charlotte Hornets are 'a team to watch' to acquire Russell Westbrook(via Marc Stein) The Charlotte Hornets are 'a team to watch' to acquire Russell Westbrook 👀(via Marc Stein) https://t.co/pcco2RHPrF

While these rumors have gained mixed reactions, it will be worth watching Michael Jordan and Mitch Kupchak's next move to improve the franchise.

Edited by Arnav