"Rent is expensive & I’m living rent-free” – Dwyane Wade fires back at Paul Pierce for dissing Heat legend’s career

Even after playing in the NBA, a few people still don't think that Dwyane Wade had a great career in the league. One of those people is Paul Pierce, who has publicly discussed comparing his career to the Miami Heat legend.

Pierce has been talking about his career being better than Wade's, despite only winning one title with the Boston Celtics. So far, the latter had kept his mouth shut until recently. According to the former Heat star, he isn't focused on comparing his career with other stars and is satisfied with what he's accomplished.

"Rent is expensive and I’m living rerent-free Wade said. "This is why I love the media, it's documented. I don't need to say anything, everything is documented.

"I'm done playing the game of basketball, I'm not comparing myself to someone who's not playing the game or who's playing the game. That's not my challenge anymore... When I came on the court, it was four dudes just looking at me like, 'What you gon' do?' I just had to shoot, so I was like, 'Never again, you won't get me like this ever again.

He continued:

"Everyone wanna act like we are the ones that did this, maybe we're the ones just players who decided to come together... It was our time and we had our time, I got tired of that, LeBron got tired of that, I'm sure. That's why we decided to get together. When you coming up the court and you got four, five, six dudes, even the coach looking at you, calling all your moves, you don't wanna do that... I went and got my Avengers... I'm happy with my career, and I don't know who's not happy with theirs."

Most people would agree that Wade had a better career than Pierce. The three-time champion was able to lead his team to multiple titles, while the other didn't.

After career comparison with Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce calls out NBA Twitter

It looks like Pierce isn't easily going to let go of comparing himself to Dwyane Wade. After he was called out by social media users on Twitter, the Celtics legend bragged about being better than most people on the social media platform.

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34 I’m still better at hoop than 99.9 percent of people on twitter

While he is right, most people on Twitter aren't professional basketball players, but that doesn't change the fact that his comparing his career to that of Wade was pointless. Now that the 2006 Finals MVP has given his piece about the issue, people are waiting for The Truth to make his response.

