"Replace Mark Jackson and JVG with Walt Frazier!" - Redditors call for NBA to put new commentary team around Mike Breen

Mike Breen is recognized to be one of the great NBA commentators today, as he has called some iconic games throughout his career. From calling Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to all of his patent "Bang!" reactions for every miraculous shots he's seen, Mike Breen has delivered.

In a Reddit post, one user argued that the NBA should include a better commentary team around Mike Breen. The user mentioned that Breen's fellow partners Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy that dislike how the game is played today along with the current players.

One Reddit user responded that both Jackson and Van Gundy should be replaced by Mike Breen's fellow commentator in Madison Square Garden, Walt Frazier.

Mike Breen and Walt Frazier started working together in 1991, commentating on New York Knicks games on the radio. When it comes to New York Knicks telecasts, the duo have made their mark together since 1998.

Breen is also the lead national play-caller of the NBA, especially with the NBA Finals as covered by ABC and ESPN. However, according to a Reddit user, Frazier has already found comfortability with his Knicks commentator job.

Transitioning into a huge and different environment such as the NBA finals would be a different setting and feeling altogether.

This was the original comment by the Reddit user under the topic post, which has resulted in a number of users praising Walt "Clyde" Frazier.

One Reddit user made an interesting comment, similar to the previous one about Frazier's preference with his Knicks commentator job. The user mentioned that the NBA should pair Breen alongside Kevin Harlan and Noah Eagle.

He alluded to Charles Barkley as the only broadcaster that has a strong response or following from the audience. Similar to the NFL's emphasis on pairing up big name commentators or broadcasters, the NBA should follow in its footsteps.

ESPN's Mike Breen recalls worst call made in his long career

During an episode on JJ Redick's the "Old Man and the Three" podcast, Mike Breen recalled the time when he made the worst call in his long career as a broadcaster/commentator.

During Game 1 of the Eastern Quarterfinals round between the Celtics and the Nets, Jayson Tatum makes an incredible last second spin-move to win the game. During the live broadcast, Mike mentions that the referee officials wave of the basket, when the officials signaled that they were looking into it first.

"Jayson Tatum hits a shot at the end and I butchered the call, as badly as I've ever butchered a big call at the end of the game," Breen said. "And I couldn't sleep like the next two days. I screwed it up, because the whole crew had just knocked it out of the park. And by one second at the very end, I blew the call."

This kind of comment from Breen just goes to show the level of care and attention to detail he has with his job. It also shows the level of professionalism he has for his craft.

