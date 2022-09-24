Report: Michael Jordan's son dating Larsa Pippen, couple spotted having intimate dinner in New York City

Michael Jordan's second-oldest son, Marcus, is reportedly dating Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. Marcus and Larsa were recently spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in New York City. This is the second time this month that the two have been seen together in public.

According to an exclusive report by Miranda Siwak of Us Weekly, Marcus and Larsa are officially dating and have been spending more time together. They are trying to keep things as low-profile as possible due to the on-going problems between Michael and Scottie.

"Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks," a source told Us Weekly. "They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have not publicly confirmed their relationship. However, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the two shared dinner together at Catch Steak and "cuddled up" for the rest of their stay.

"They are definitely an item," the eyewitness said. "As the night progressed, it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him.

"She was hugging and kissing him. She was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting."

The alleged couple were first spotted together in Miami earlier this month having lunch with some friends. TMZ reported that the two were just friends and not dating. Larsa's divorce from Scottie was finalized last year. The 47-year-old mother-of-four was linked to NBA players Malik Beasley and Tristan Thompson, as well as rapper Future.

Meanwhile, Marcus is Michael Jordan's second eldest son with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. He played college basketball with the UCF Knights, but did not turn pro like his father. He's been involved in several businesses since graduating college in 2013.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's feud

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six championships together with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan and Pippen are considered as one of the greatest duos in NBA history. However, Pippen has been very critical of Jordan since the release of "The Last Dance" docuseries in 2020.

Pippen was unhappy with how he was portrayed in the documentary. About a year after the release of "The Last Dance," the Hall of Fame forward released a memoir titled "Unguarded." In an excerpt from his book, published online by GQ Magazine, Pippen blasted Jordan for focusing the documentary on himself rather than his Bulls teammates:

"How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand?

"Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, B. J. Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington. I apologize to anyone I've left out."

The former teammates are reportedly not on speaking terms and their friendship is unsavable. But if the reports about Scottie's ex-wife and Jordan's son dating turn out to be true, things could become more complicated. Marcus and Larsa are both adults, but some people might consider them together as weird or creepy.

