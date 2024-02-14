Report: New York Knicks file protest on Houston Rockets loss after controversial Jalen Brunson call mars contest

Jalen Brunson desperately tried to rally the New York Knicks past the Houston Rockets on Monday but failed. The newly named All-Star guard erased Houston’s four-point lead with a personal run that tied the battle at 103 with 8.1 seconds left. The lefty guard, however, was called for a shooting foul on Rockets guard Aaron Holiday with less than a second remaining in the game.

Holiday was awarded three free throws as the foul came while he attempted the shot from behind the arc. He made the first two before intentionally missing the third to hand Houston a 105-103 win. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau later told the media that it was a “tough way to lose a game.”

Ed Malloy, the crew chief of the game, admitted that Jalen Brunson’s contact on Holiday was “incidental and marginal” based on their review. He added that Holiday should not have been awarded the game-changing free throws. The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report also confirmed what Malloy had already said.

On Tuesday, the New York Knicks filed a protest to contest the result of the said game. They are hoping to get a five-minute extension to settle the score.

Getting that kind of opportunity, however, will be tough. In NBA history, only six protests have been upheld. The league based its decisions based on “misapplication of rules” instead of missed calls. The last time a protest was given credence was in December 2007.

Former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal was disqualified from a game for accumulating six fouls when he only had five. The NBA rescheduled the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, which was given a five-minute extension, three months later.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are desperate for wins

The loss to the Houston Rockets dropped the New York Knicks’ record to 33-21 for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They could slide further as they have been dealing with injuries to key players. Jalen Brunson has been doing everything he can to keep the Knicks afloat while OG Anunoby and Julius Randle recover from injuries.

The Indiana Pacers (30-25), Miami Heat (28-25) and even the Chicago Bulls (26-28) are capable of chasing them down. With still plenty of regular-season basketball left, the Knicks could end up in the play-in tournament.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks may not be worried about their seeding as long as they enter the playoffs. But getting into the postseason isn’t guaranteed due to the tough competition and injury-ravaged lineup. It isn’t surprising why they are desperate for wins as one game could determine where they end up after the regular season is over.

