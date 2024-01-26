Reporter accuses Patrick Beverley for planting question about himself during press conference 

Patrick Beverley is using his resources to the fullest extent, at least according to an Orlando Magic reporter. After their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Orlando, a reporter asked Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. a question about Beverley.

Another Magic reporter who claims to be at almost every press conference reportedly says he did not recognize the “reporter” who asked Carter if the Magic pay attention to the things Beverley says. This came after Beverley tweeted “Belt to a*s” 25 minutes following the game.

Carter gave an expectedly dismissive answer, throwing some shade towards the loudspoken Beverley.

“To be honest no one is really worried about Patrick. I mean a five-point game? I don’t understand how you affected the game but, that is what he does. He is trying to get us to buy into his online antics. He’s just doing a lot right now. I guess that is the angle he is taking since he is at the end of his career,” Carter said.

Following the press conference, the Magic reporter alleges he saw the man who asked the question greeting and chatting it up with Beverley outside the visitor’s locker room. This is why the reporter alleges the question came from a person planted by Beverley.

What did Patrick Beverley say in response?

Patrick Beverley decided to clap back. The Sixers guard took to his podcast to throw some words back at Carter.

"Loser mentality. I think I was the highest +/- off the bench. I think I led the team in blocks, steals. I think I had six dimes. Young fella, the game ain’t all about points. I think you had 25 and lost,” Beverley said.

Beverley did have the highest +/- among bench players with a +7 in the game against Orlando. He also nailed his stat line with five points, six rebounds and four assists. He added one steal and two blocks. Carter had 25 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. He recorded a +/- of +2.

However, Beverley was not done there. He had to hammer home the "loser mentality" point to Carter.

“You’re the leading scorer off the bench but you lost. Would you take the fix, six and four with two blocks and a steal and a dub? Or the 25 with a loss Mr. Carter? But I ain’t really know him for being in playoff games either. So a person that should say something like that because they haven’t been a part of winning,” he added.

The player claimed that he has an all-around impact on the game and does everything to fill up a stat sheet. He also advocated that his way helps the team win more than Carter’s 20+ point performances.

The two teams will meet again near the end of the season, and will play for the third and final time this regular season on April 12. The Sixers won the first two.

