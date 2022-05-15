Reports: 2x MVP to receive his college degree as member of Davidson College’s class of 2022

Steph Curry turned pro in 2009 after spending three years at Davidson College, and he is now finally receiving his graduate degree. More than a decade after leaving his books behind, he decided to re-enroll at his alma mater and complete his graduation.

Davidson College announced that Curry will get his degree in the class of 2022. There is a commencement ceremony on Sunday, but the Golden State Warriors superstar will not attend, as he is currently preparing for the Western Conference Finals.

He needed to complete just one semester's worth of coursework to be eligible for graduation, and he did so in the spring semester. He worked alongside two faculty members to complete the necessary work, the same professors who taught him back in 2008.

A Stanford University professor and a University of California - Santa Cruz professor helped Curry receive his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

Although Curry is not attending Sunday's commencement ceremony in college, his name will be called out. He's expected to receive his degree when he visits the North Carolina campus in person.

Davidson College can finally retire Steph Curry's jersey number

Steph Curry with the Davidson Wildcats in 2008

Davidson College doesn't retire the numbers of players who haven't graduated. It is common practice for athletes to skip their final semesters and declare for the NBA Draft.

Curry has been out of school for 13 years, but his jersey number is still not retired because of that technicality. In comparison, his Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have had their jersey numbers retired by Washington State and Michigan State, respectively.

Curry is by far the best player on the Golden State Warriors, and in fact, one of the best in NBA history. Many fans and analysts have called out the college for not retiring his jersey, as it's simply not right that some random player wears Curry's number 30.

Steph Curry played for the Davidson Wildcats for three seasons, from 2006 to 2009. He averaged 25.3 points per game overall and was the team's leading scorer in all three seasons. He was top 10 in the nation in scoring in all three seasons. In fact, he led the NCAA tournament in scoring in 2009. He was named 'Southern Conference Player of the Year' twice.

Kendall Baker @kendallbaker Steph Curry graduated from Davidson this morning, completing his degree 16 years after stepping foot on campus.



Davidson only retires the jerseys of players who've graduated — no exceptions. At long last, the tiny liberal arts college will formally recognize its most famous son. Steph Curry graduated from Davidson this morning, completing his degree 16 years after stepping foot on campus.Davidson only retires the jerseys of players who've graduated — no exceptions. At long last, the tiny liberal arts college will formally recognize its most famous son. https://t.co/C0hWutp9M6

Curry carried the Wildcats to the Elite Eight on his back, their farthest finish in franchise history. As a two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion, Curry is the most distinguished player who has ever graduated from Davidson College.

After more than a decade, Curry will see his jersey number retired at his alma mater.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steph Curry the greatest Warrior ever? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav