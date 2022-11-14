Reports: Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career could be over as he could follow Dwight Howard to Taiwan after Tainan TSG GhostHawks make him an offer

Ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career could be coming to an end.

Recent reports suggest that the Tainan TSG GhostHawks are hoping to sign Anthony to a contract this season.

If "Melo" signs with the GhostHawks, he will be joining former LA Lakers teammate and eight-time All-Star big man Dwight Howard in Taiwan. Howard recently signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League, the same league as the GhostHawks.

GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu confirmed in a recent interview that the team's ownership group made Carmelo Anthony an official offer. Liu highlighted that Chairman Hsieh Yu-min of Taiwan Steel Group (TSG), which owns the franchise, is particularly determined to land Anthony.

This is because he wants to expand the popularity of the T1 League internationally.

The T1 League is a new league which was founded only in 2021 and has six teams. The big draw of a famous NBA star joining one of the teams is bound to help the league gain some fan attention.

Additionally, the Leopards and GhostHawks finished in fifth and sixth place out of six teams, respectively, last season. NBA-level talent would certainly help them move up the standings in their second season.

Liu also spoke about how Dwight Howard's addition to the Leopards will help out the team’s offense and lead to sold-out games. He added that he was excited about Howard joining the T1 League and that the league was blessed to have a player of his stature.

Likewise, Liu and the rest of the GhostHawks organization are likely to be even more thrilled if they can land Carmelo Anthony.

Could Carmelo Anthony still help an NBA team?

Former LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has been a free agent all summer but still hasn’t found a new NBA team despite multiple rumors. Anthony is already 38 and has played 19 seasons in the NBA.

He is coming off a productive 2021-22 season for the LA Lakers. Anthony averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game over 69 games last season. He also shot 44.1%, including 37.5% from 3-point land.

Anthony may not be a good defender, but his offensive production is certainly still NBA-caliber.

He now seems to have two options. The veteran can either wait to see if he can land a mid-season NBA bench role on a contender. Alternately, he can go to Taiwan and once again experience superstardom in a new league.

It will certainly be interesting for basketball fans worldwide to see which route he takes.

