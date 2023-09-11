Reports: Christian Wood expected to play "considerable" role with Lakers despite making only $2,709,849 this season 

After signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Christian Wood is expected to play a big role in the upcoming season. Rob Pelinka has been busy all summer, adding fresh talent to the Lakers roster in the hopes the team can compete for an NBA championship in the upcoming season.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jovan Buha explained how Wood is expected to be utilized in a plethora of different lineups, including a double-big rotation, including both Wood and Anthony Davis:

"Despite signing a veteran’s minimum contract, Wood is expected to have a considerable role for the Lakers off the bench, flanking Anthony Davis in two big lineups and helping hold down the paint when Davis rests," Buha wrote, "The Lakers’ crowded rotation is even more cramped now."

Wood's contract is a two-year veteran minimum deal, with a player option on the second year. According to Spotrac, that means the offensively gifted big man will pocket approximately $2.7 million in the upcoming season. Should Wood opt into his player option for the following year, he will earn $3 million for the season.

After struggling for a consistent role on the Dallas Mavericks, Wood is expected to have his offensive talents utilized against the Lakers. The big man is a legitimate threat when rolling toward the rim, in large part due to his athleticism and explosiveness.

Christian can also play as a pick-and-pop big, shooting 37.9% from three-point range in his career. In recent years, the Lakers have struggled to space the floor around LeBron James and Davis. However, Wood's addition to the rotation should go a long way to alleviating that longstanding issue.

Jason Kidd didn't want Christian Wood on the Dallas Mavericks

Wood's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks was cause for debate. There was a clear offensive upside to the big man being on the floor alongside Luka Doncic. However, Wood's defensive deficiencies often led to him riding the bench, much to the chagrin of some members of the fanbase.

Yet, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who was speaking on a recent episode of The Hoops Collective, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd didn't want Wood on the roster in the first place:

"The worst thing a lot of NBA players do is surround themselves with people who only tell them what they want to hear," MacMahon said, "What Christian Wood wants to hear is, 'You're an all-star, you're an all-star.' No dude, you're not. You have a chance to be a phenomenal bench scorer in the NBA."

Windhorst continued.

"That's what the league thinks your potential is. The Dallas Mavericks tried to put him in that role, he pouted and moped. And straight up, Jason Kidd did not want Christian Wood. That trade was made without J-Kidd signing off on it"

Now, Wood finds himself on a team that is aligned with their desire for him to be a part of their rotation. Darvin Ham now has a roster capable of mounting a serious challenge for an NBA championship and has versatility at every position.

Wood's contract will allow him to play without significant expectations on his shoulders. As such, the veteran big man can start rebuilding his value around the NBA ahead of his next foray into free agency.