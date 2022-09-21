Reports: Current NBA Champion is predicted to play in the preseason for the Warriors, is believed to have attained a full recovery from his injury

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals last season. Funny enough, one player who didn't play the entire season, James Wiseman, still won a ring. Wiseman has been out for a while due to an injury he picked up during his rookie season.

According to ESPN's reporter, Kendra Andrews, it's likely that James Wiseman will return in the upcoming preseason games. She broke the news about Wiseman's return in a recent episode of NBA Today. She said:

"Media day, training camp, their preseason games. All signs are pointing that he's going to be ready to play in those."

James Wiseman's NBA comeback

The last time James Wiseman played in the league was on Apr. 10, 2021. The rookie only played 39 games in the 2020-2021 season because of a serious knee injury. Subsequently, he missed the entire 2021-2022 season in order to fully recover.

Before suffering a torn meniscus, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft showed a lot of promise and could be the big man the Golden State Warriors need.

Now, after being out for almost two seasons, James Wiseman seems to be ready for a comeback. He recently participated in the 2022 Summer League where he averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in four starts. Summer League numbers, however, are not that important. Wiseman should be happy that he is close to regaining full fitness and more matches in the preseason will only accelerate his recovery.

According to Kendra Andrews, the young star looks healthy after gaining some muscle during the offseason and this is great news for the Warriors. With a bigger build, Wiseman should be looking to dominate the paint.

Golden State will be looking to get James Wiseman back in game shape as soon as possible. However, he might be rusty after being out for nearly 600 days. Wiseman couldn't be physically active while undergoing recovery and getting back to full fitness from a serious injury will take some time.

Fortunately for the organization, Wiseman made his return during the summer, which gave him the opportunity to brush some rust off. With training camp coming up, the Warriors will hope they can develop Wiseman into the big man they want him to be at some point during the 2022-2023 NBA season.

