Reports: Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry to launch 5-part golf tournament through his lifestyle brand UNDERRATED

Golden State Warriors point guard and three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry is set to launch a five-part golf tournament through his lifestyle brand Underrated.

The Underrated brand was launched in 2019, with the goal of celebrating underrated and underrepresented people all over the world. Taking to social media, Steph Curry announced the official start of the Underrated Golf Tour.

In a video that features Curry himself, the two-time NBA MVP can be heard saying:

"I want to take a second to announce something I've been waiting on for a long time. I'm so proud to announce that the Underrated Golf Tour is finally here. Everybody knows I love the sport of golf, and I couldn't be more excited to extend this love to the best young players across the country."

The tour is initiated with the intention of bringing the most diverse and talented group of 12 to 18-year-old boys and girls together to compete against the best. The event is AJGA-star certified. The tour is set to be completely free of charge with a package that includes, travel, accommodation and meals.

The tour also brings elite PGA tour venues to the tournament, with the Tour Championship finishing at the Bay Area's TPC Harding Park.

The Warriors sharpshooter went on to add:

"Less than two percent of golfers are people of color, and our tour provides a platform of Equity, Access and Opportunity for boys and girls, who want to play and compete with the current best players in the AJGA. So let's do this."

Steph Curry has, on more than one occasion, proclaimed his love for the sport of golf. The Warriors talisman has also participated in multiple tournaments and is one of the better-known athletes who plays the game profusely.

Curry spends a large portion of his off-season on a golf pitch and has even contributed to the growth of the sport.

Steph Curry and the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry have,so far, decimated the competition in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors face sixth seed Denver Nuggets and have claimed a comfortable position, leading the series three games to one.

Curry, who was out with an injury, returned to first-team action in Game 1 of the first-round series. The GSW's point guard has tallied 16, 34, 27 and 38 points in Games One, Two, Three and Four, respectively, so far. The sniper has been efficient and impactful from the field.

The Warriors are scheduled to face the Nuggets, once again, in Game 5 at the Ball Arena. Provided the Dub Nation can hold off a Nuggets comeback, the Bay Area team is most likely set to advance to the Western Conference Semi-Finals and will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

