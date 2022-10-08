Reports: Joel Embiid has received interest from USA Basketball for recruiting him in hopes of beating France for his international commitment

Joel Embiid recently gained citizenship from two great basketball nations. Reports revealed that both countries have indicated an interest in recruiting the Philadelphia 76ers' big man.

Embiid became a French citizen in July, and according to a French outlet BeBasket, it was possible because of an article that states, "nationality may be granted to ‘a foreigner (...) whose naturalization is of exceptional interest.'" Last week, Embiid announced that he had gained his US citizenship.

The Cameroon-born star has never represented any country in an international event, but that might change soon. He left Yaounde when he was 16 to attend school in the U.S. and pursue a basketball career.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported that USA Basketball has revealed an interest in Embiid and will be hoping to secure his commitment over France.

"Sources tell me USA Basketball has a confirmed interest in recruiting Philadelphia's Joel Embiid to the national team and hopes to beat out France for Embiid's international commitment," Stein tweeted.

Both teams are already two of the biggest in the world, and they proved it during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. France handed Team USA its first loss since 2004 in the group stage.

However, the USA exacted revenge in the final, denying France for gold.

If Embiid eventually decides to play for Team France, he could pair up with Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, Victor Wembanyama.

Joel Embiid said the NBA season is more important to him

Although photoshopped images are already on social media with Embiid in country apparel, the five-time All-Star is focused on the NBA season. Embiid has endured several injuries through the early stages of his career and is more interested in taking every opportunity to rest and stay healthy.

After the Sixers' disappointing loss to the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals, Embiid addressed rumors of him joining the French national team. He said that he is focused on getting healthy and will put the NBA season first ahead of any other commitments.

"I’m focused on getting healthy,” he said. “That’s the key. Obviously, the NBA season is what’s more important. I will put that focus into playing 82 games and the playoffs before I have to do anything in the summer that could jeopardize what I’m able to do during the regular season."

Embiid is still looking for his first NBA championship. The big man has made five playoff appearances but has failed to make it past the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Sixers will have another go this year with Embiid leading the line. Fans will also be looking forward to James Harden making an impact and easing the big man's job.

The Sixers will open their season on Oct. 18 against the Boston Celtics.

