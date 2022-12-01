Reports: John Collins has gained interest from Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have turned their season around and are 12-11 and have a realistic shot at pushing towards the playoffs. They now appear to be looking to improve their roster. Per veteran NBA reporter Ian Begley, the team has inquired about Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

Collins is a 6-foot-9 power forward who has been a very solid player for the Hawks ever since he was drafted in 2017. Collins is in his sixth season and could give the Nets a boost in rebounding and provide another scoring threat. His numbers have taken a dip, but that is more due to the addition of Dejounte Murray to the team than Collins’ ability to produce.

The Nets need another dependable player in their starting rotation. Kyrie Irving is back, Ben Simmons appears to be getting back into form and Kevin Durant is playing at an MVP level. Collins, who has a career scoring average of 16.2 points per game while shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The addition of Collins could allow Durant to not spend minutes at power forward. Brooklyn currently doesn’t have an impact player at the power forward or center positions. To compete against the Eastern Conference's top teams, they'll have to have formidable interior players.

The question would be what the Nets would offer Atlanta in compensation for Collins. The team could use draft picks or a player or two who could help out the Hawks. Collins is making $23.5 million this season, and that salary will need to be factored into a trade scenario.

Are the Nets looking to make other moves?

With the Nets appearing to have corrected the course, what is next? They will need a deeper team to make a run at the NBA Finals. An attempt to acquire Atlanta's John Collins could definitely help, but they will need a little more. What are they willing to give up to get there?

Brooklyn, which started the season at 1-5, has won three in a row – all at home – and six of its last eight games. The Nets have moved into eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Although Simmons is sidelined for at least the next two games with a left lateral upper calf strain, Brooklyn would like to take further advantage of its home stand.

The Nets have four more games let on the homestand. They host the Toronto Raptors (11-10) on Friday, the Boston Celtics (18-4) on Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets (6-15) on Wednesday and the Hawks (12-10) on Dec. 9.

