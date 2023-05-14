Reports: Jonathan Kuminga expected to split his off-season time in Miami, NYC, and LA

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will reportedly spend his off-season in different cities as per Kron 4 News' Jason Dumas. With cities such as Miami, New York City and Los Angeles on the agenda, Dumas highlighted that Kuminga wished to showcase his talents while working on his game.
The Warriors forward has expressed a desire to split his off-season time in the three aforementioned cities at the moment. As per Dumas' report, he aims to participate in several NBA open runs to display what he is capable to increase his value in the market.
This act in itself is very suggestive of Kuminga's desire to part ways with the Warriors. This was reiterated by the Athletic's Shams Charania, who mentioned that Kuminga and his agent would be discussing his future with the Warriors organization this offseason.
This is certainly an interesting development. Kuminga has displayed immense potential as a two-way player for the Warriors. With elite athleticism and shot-creation ability, the forward grew into a key role player on the Warriors' roster last season.
However, it was also evident that he was unhappy with the negligible amount of time he spent on the court during the Dubs' playoff run this season.
With a desire to play more minutes in a more significant role, the Warriors and the youngster will hope to come to some kind of resolution following their meetings.
The Warriors should develop Jonathan Kuminga
It goes without saying that the Golden State Warriors are entering a bit of a transitional phase as a franchise. After being knocked out of the playoffs, the future looks extremely uncertain, especially with regards to their roster.
With this in mind, it is imperative that Golden State work on nurturing the talent they have to take on a bigger role next season. Jonathan Kuminga will be a big part of this journey.
Kuminga himself has a template of what he wishes to accomplish over the course of the summer.
Having played only two seasons in the NBA, at the age of 20, Kuminga is an incredibly valuable asset to Golden State.
While it is unfortunate that he didn't receive much playing time in the playoffs, Kuminga should also be patient about his development within the system.